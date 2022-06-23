ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Chris Wallace Breaks Down How Jan. 6 Hearings Are Already Hurting Trump

When former Fox News anchor Chris Wallace popped up on CNN’s primetime coverage of the first Jan. 6 Committee hearing earlier this month, he drew the ire of some viewers for expressing deep “skepticism” over their ability to change anyone’s mind about Donald Trump. But...

Shine My Crown

Maxine Waters Vows to Defy SCOTUS Ruling: 'The Hell With the Supreme Court'; Says 'Black Women Will Be Out in Droves'

Rep. Maxine Waters has vowed to defy and protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. "You ain't seen nothing yet," Waters said. "Women are going to control their bodies no matter how they try and stop us. The hell with the Supreme Court. We will defy them. Women will be in control of their bodies. And if they think Black women are intimidated or afraid, they got another thought coming."
AOL Corp

Filmmaker who documented Trump family says Jan. 6 committee is focusing on Ivanka Trump's inconsistent statements

British filmmaker Alex Holder sat down with Don Lemon Tonight on Thursday, where he spoke about testifying before the January 6 House select committee earlier in the day. Unbeknownst to apparently quite a few White House staffers, Holder and his crew spent months with the Trump family, including interviews, from before the 2020 election, through the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.
MSNBC

Rusty Bowers' Jan. 6 testimony made him a hero. These three sentences ruined it.

Arizona House Speaker Russell “Rusty” Bowers’ voice wavered as he spoke to the House Jan. 6 committee Tuesday about his belief in a divinely inspired Constitution. His conviction was clear when describing the offense he took at former President Donald Trump asking him to break the law. In testimony that’s being likened to Jimmy Stewart in “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington,” Bowers said violating the Constitution “because somebody just asked me to is foreign to my very being.”
Putin Hits Kyiv With Massive Missile Attack as G7 Kicks Off in Germany

Russian missiles descended upon Kyiv early Sunday, killing one person and injuring four—including a 7-year-old girl—in the largest attack on the Ukrainian capital in weeks. The missiles hurled toward the city around dawn, according to The Wall Street Journal, with one hitting a residential building, resulting in the casualties. Another landed in an empty kindergarten playground, while Ukrainian forces managed to strike down one on Kyiv’s outskirts. The attack came as G7 leaders met in Germany to discuss further punishments against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. U.S. President Joe Biden said the attacks were further indicative of Russia’s “barbarism” throughout the war.
Over a Million Voters Ditch Democrats for GOP: Data

Voter-registration data shows over a million voters across 43 states switched to the Republican Party over the last year, according to the Associated Press. The enormous swing is said to be taking place all across America, but the phenomenon is most pronounced in the suburbs, where well-educated voters who couldn’t stomach Trump’s GOP in recent years are now returning in droves. Of the 1.7 million voters who changed their party affiliation in the last year, two-thirds switched, or around 1.1 million went to the Republicans, while only 630,000 went to the Democrats. The figures will be alarming to Dems ahead of November’s midterm elections, at which control of Congress is at stake.
Pranksters Trick J.K. Rowling Into Fake Zelensky Meeting

Sometimes, people get duped. Usually, though, it’s not someone with the status of J.K. Rowling, author of the Harry Potter series. Thinking she was chatting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Rowling eagerly participated in a Zoom meeting recently, which lasted for 12 minutes. But she was actually talking to Russian prankster duo Vovan and Lexus, notoriously known for prank-calling celebrities. The faceless interviewer asked Rowling to change Harry Potter’s scar as it resembled Russia’s pro-war “Z” symbol, to which she replied, “I will look into that, might be good for me to do something with that myself on social media because I think that will get into the newspapers.” They kept trolling, asking whether Dumbledore was gay and saying he hopefully hadn’t slept “with a transgender,” in reference to her transphobia scandal. Rowling’s spokesperson called the video a “distorted representation” of the a talk she gave about her charitable work in Ukraine.
