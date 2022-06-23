ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Byesville, OH

Byesville Council to consider legalizing use of golf carts in village

By Kristi R. Garabrandt, The Daily Jeffersonian
 3 days ago

Byesville Village Council is considering legalizing golf carts for use in the village, and members heard updates on area projects.

After discussing the issue during Tuesday's Legislative committee meeting, council members and Police Chief Daulton Dolan were in favor of allowing golf carts in the village. Village Law Director Bill Ferguson said he would construct an ordinance for the council members to vote on before the July 6 meeting.

Village Administrator Brennan Dudley said progress is being made on area projects, including the two water line projects in the village. The $400,665 South Second Street project is approximately 75% complete. There will be some road closures prior the completion but those dateshave not been determined. The $100,000, North Eighth Street project is approximately 95% complete. The road is ready to be resurfaced. The village is waiting for the arrival of the new paver.

Work on the Greendale sewer line replacement project is also at about 95% completion. The road will be resurfaced to fix construction damage.

Dudley anticipates milling work on the village streets to be repaved to start next week and resurfacing of the roads to be completed in July.

Dolan gave a report to council on where the department stands with calls and equipment.

He said that the new body cameras for the officer are in. The cameras were purchased with a grant that covered the $2,500 cost.

The officers have all been measured for new body armor, which is made for a custom fit to each officer. The department received a grant that covers 75% of the approximately $8,000 cost. The police department will pay $1,500.

The department is also purchasing new dash cameras for the police cars. The $30,000 radios recently purchased for the department will be ready for use when the MARCs programming is complete.

Village council meets the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 5:30 in the Byesville Village Hall. Council committees meet prior to the meetings at 5 p.m.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Byesville Council to consider legalizing use of golf carts in village

