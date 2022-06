In a one-two series of motions at its meeting on Wednesday, June 15,, the Town of Saugerties Town Board voted first to accept the resignation for retirement of full-time Municipal Code Aide Claudette Zinkow, then immediately voted to hire her for the same job on a part-time basis. Zinkow, who worked in the Building Department will earn $25 per hour in the part-time position.

