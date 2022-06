ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating the larceny of an ATM at Chase Bank in Penfield early Sunday morning. At approximately 3:20 a.m., deputies responded to the Chase bank located at 2159 Fairport Nine Mile Rd, in the Town of Penfield. Unknown suspects in a white pickup truck damaged the ATM and stole all of the money inside.

