Ameren offering home energy inspections

COVID-19 Affordable Housing Grant Program Will Support the Creation of More Than 1,000 Units for Families, Seniors, and Individuals with Disabilities. CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) Board announced conditional awards using $75 million in federal funds to provide vital gap financing and complete underwriting for affordable housing developments that may have otherwise not been built due to financial challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Funded through the COVID-19 Affordable Housing Grant Program (CAHGP), IHDA is providing grants to 19 affordable developments across Illinois that will create or preserve 1,023 units of affordable housing. The program is the state’s latest effort to ensure the construction and rehabilitation of affordable housing continues to move forward during a time of unprecedented need among low- and moderate-income households.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO