Books & Literature

27 New Romance Books Releasing In June, July, And August That Will Heat Up Your Summer

By Farrah Penn
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Jhed_0gJwK47700

1. Nora Goes Off Script by Annabel Monaghan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24yAed_0gJwK47700

Release date: June 7

What it's about: Nora Hamilton is a screenwriter for a romance television channel, which means she knows the onscreen formula for love. But her real life isn't exactly wrapped up in a neat bow. When her husband leaves her and her kids, Nora channels her grief into writing a fantastic script — which then gets picked up, attaching former Sexiest Man Alive, Leo Vance, as a lead, which means he's filming at one of their set locations: Nora's home. But after two days of filming, Leo decides he wants to stay for a week. He'll even pay Nora. Not in a position to decline, Nora agrees. And when sparks begin flying, things begin to get a little complicated.

Get it from Bookshop or from your local indie bookstore via Indiebound here. You can also try the audiobook version through Libro.fm .

G.P. Putnam's Sons

2. Meant to be Mine by Hannah Orenstein

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LzATU_0gJwK47700

Release date: June 7

What it's about: Perfect for summer, this lighthearted, delightful story follows 29-year-old Edie, who is destined to meet her match on a specific day as prophesied by her grandmother. Grandma Gloria's visions have revealed the very day each member of her family will meet their match, so when a very attractive man sits next to Edie on her flight, she’s convinced that this is her moment. But when things don’t go according to plan in her head, Edie can’t help but overthink it. And after a shocking revelation comes to light, she’ll have to decide if love chooses us, or if it’s up for us to determine.

Get it from Bookshop or from your local indie bookstore via Indiebound here. You can also try the audiobook version through Libro.fm .

Atria Books

3. The Perfect Crimes of Marian Hayes by Cat Sebastian

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rCgSd_0gJwK47700

Release date: June 7

What it's about: Get ready for a fun historical romp of a romance! Set in 1751 London, the Duchess of Clare, Marian Hayes, flees the countryside after shooting her husband and as it turns out, the only one she can ask for help is Rob Brooks, enemy, highwayman, and con artist. One small problem: she may have left him tied up in a seedy inn hours prior to the murder. Now on the run, the two must decide what's important in order to figure out a future together.

Get it from Bookshop or from your local indie bookstore via Indiebound here. You can also try the audiobook version through Libro.fm .

HarperCollins

4. Wicked Beauty by Katee Robert

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2amdtx_0gJwK47700

Release date: June 7

What it's about: This is the third novel of Robert's sexy Dark Olympus series following Achilles Kallis, who enters a tournament alongside Patroclus Fotos, where the beautiful Helen Kasios is the prize. While it was Zeus's decision to give Helen away, in an act of rebelliousness, Helen decides to enter the competition — which means she will compete for her own hand. The stakes are high, and there are plenty who would like to see Helen dead, but she begins to wonder if Achilles and Patroclus are the only ones she can truly trust.

Get it from Bookshop or from your local indie bookstore via Indiebound here. You can also try the audiobook version through Libro.fm .

Sourcebooks Casablanca

5. How to Fake it in Hollywood by Ava Wilder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V2gOP_0gJwK47700

Release date: June 14

What it's about: If you like your romance with a side of fake dating, How to Fake it in Hollywood is the book for you. Grey Brooks has been acting in a teen soap for years, but with the end of the show comes an opportunity for a life-changing role. According to her publicist, she should fake a relationship with Ethan Atkins, a disgraced Hollywood heartthrob who needs the publicity. Ethan, however, is struggling with grief. His best friend and creative partner died, and in order to produce the last thing they wrote together he has to get back out there. Enter: fake relationship. Will it be enough for them to convince the public to help them get what they want, or will real feelings get in the way?

Get it from Bookshop or from your local indie bookstore via Indiebound here. You can also try the audiobook version through Libro.fm .

Dell

6. Thank You, Next by Andie J. Christopher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w4PrU_0gJwK47700

Release date: June 14

What it's about: This laugh-out-loud rom-com follows Alex Turner, a single divorce attorney with a curse: all of her exes seem to find "the one" right after dating her. In order to figure out why Alex decides to interview all of her exes. Will Harkness is an up-and-coming chef who has been in Alex's life growing up, so when he learns what Alex and her friends plan on doing, he decides to tag along. After all, maybe this experiment will ensure he doesn't make her exes' same mistakes.

Get it from Bookshop or from your local indie bookstore via Indiebound here. You can also try the audiobook version through Libro.fm .

Berkley Books

7. Maggie Moves On by Lucy Score

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Nf7h_0gJwK47700

Release date: June 21

What it's about: We can't get enough of romance books with ambitious female leads. Maggie Nichols is a house-flipping YouTube star, and her latest conquest is a Victorian home in Kinship, Idaho. She has four months to flip this home, so what she doesn't need is the flirtatious landscaper, Silas Wright, as a distraction. Maggie is content with her job, which allows her to travel the country doing what she loves, which is why she's not looking to put down roots. But as Silas and Maggie grow closer month after month, Maggie finds herself rethinking everything. And with the deadline of this project looming, she'll be forced to make a choice — but will it be with her head or her heart?

Get it from Bookshop or from your local indie bookstore via Indiebound here. You can also try the audiobook version through Libro.fm .

Forever

8. Fake It Till You Bake It by Jamie Wesley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ooDmR_0gJwK47700

Release date: June 21

What it's about: Fake dating? Check. Sweet treats? Check. Even sweeter romance? CHECK. After turning down a public proposal on a reality dating show, Jada Townsend-Matthews returns to San Diego to recover and heal emotionally. It's there that she finds herself working at Sugar Blitz bakery alongside the rigid Donovan Dell, owner and professional football player. When a reporter gets the wrong idea about Jada and Donovan, they decide that fake dating might work in their favor. It can help Jada's public image while promoting Donovan's struggling bakery. But, of course, faking it isn't quite as easy as following a simple recipe.

Get it from Bookshop or from your local indie bookstore via Indiebound here.

St. Martin's Griffin

9. On Rotation by Shirlene Obuobi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lYsdD_0gJwK47700

Release date: June 21

What it's about: If you're craving a romance with big Grey's Anatomy vibes, look no further than On Rotation . Ghanaian American Angela Appiah has tried her hardest to be the "Perfect Immigrant Daughter," including earning her way into a prestigious medical school, falling for a successful man, and surrounding herself with loyal friends. But then everything falls apart. She's dumped, fails an important med school exam, and finds her BFF is more distant than ever. Striving for her parents' approval and feeling lost, Angela begins to question everything. So what she doesn't need is to be tempted by the handsome and charming Ricky Gutierrez. Or...maybe she does?

Get it from Bookshop or from your local indie bookstore via Indiebound here. You can also try the audiobook version through Libro.fm .

Avon Books

10. A Thousand Miles by Bridget Morrissey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X70Ro_0gJwK47700

Release date: June 21

What it's about: Two high school best friends, Dee Matthews and Ben Porter, haven’t spoken to each other in years. Not since their friendship fell apart. Now, 28-year-old Dee currently co-hosts a podcast while Ben is a middle school science teacher. And they definitely do not talk. But out of nowhere, Ben shows up at Dee’s doorstep, asking to fulfill the promise they made each other, which involves making the same road trip they took together when they were teens. Dee agrees. She’s dying to know what Ben is like now — and to uncover what really happened in the aftermath of their friendship imploding. If anything, it’ll be great podcast material, right? But as they continue to spend time together in close quarters, old feelings begin to resurface. The attraction is still there, which poses the question — is this adventure doomed to end in disaster too? Morrissey’s dual POV romance is full of sarcastic banter and lovable characters, but she also explores the delicate complexity of identity, loss, and reconciliation. It’s a delightful, engaging gem of a read.

Get it from Bookshop or from your local indie bookstore via Indiebound here. You can also try the audiobook version through Libro.fm .

Berkley Books

11. The Sizzle Paradox by Lily Menon Sandhya Menon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TZi93_0gJwK47700

Release date: June 28

What it's about: What's hotter than the summer sun? Chemistry, baby! Lyric Bishop is studying sexual chemistry in romantic partners, but in order to complete her doctoral thesis she must solve the Sizzle Paradox. From what Lyric understands, the more sexually attractive she finds a guy, the less emotional connection exists between them. Kian Montgomery is Lyric's best friend and roommate who agrees to tutor Lyric on dating tactics. After all, he's had a lot of success on his own, even if he is afraid of commitment. In order to find her answer, Lyric agrees — but he must allow her to find him a serious match. But as real feelings begin to get involved, the experiment gets a whole lot tougher.

Get it from Bookshop or from your local indie bookstore via Indiebound here. You can also try the audiobook version through Libro.fm .

St. Martin's Griffin

12. The Dead Romantics by Ashley Poston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OVaFZ_0gJwK47700

Release date: June 28

What it's about: A little bit paranormal, a lotta bit romance! The Dead Romantics isn't one to miss. After a terrible breakup, Florence Day isn't sure if she believes in love anymore, which is a problem because she's a ghostwriter for a very prolific romance writer. When her editor refuses to extend her deadline, Florence is certain her career is over. But then she receives word that her father has died, so she travels back to her small town to be with her family. Only, the last person she expects to find is her editor — very dead, very much a ghost, and very confused. Now Florence will have to figure out what exactly his unfinished business is, all while rethinking everything she's ever known about falling in love.

Get it from Bookshop or from your local indie bookstore via Indiebound here. You can also try the audiobook version through Libro.fm .

Berkley Books

13. Honey and Spice by Bolu Babalola

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wl6D4_0gJwK47700

Release date: July 5

What it's about: Babalola's debut romance follows Kiki Banjo, host of the popular student radio show, Brown Sugar. Kiki's goal is to help women avoid the heartbreak that comes with emotionally unattached players and situationships. But then she kisses Malakai Korede, the man she (publicly) deemed “The Wastemen of Whitewell University." With her reputation on the line and her motives questioned, Kiki and Malakai enter a fake relationship to repair their reputations and save their futures.

Get it from Bookshop or from your local indie bookstore via Indiebound here. You can also try the audiobook version through Libro.fm .

William Morrow & Company

14. Good on Paper by Valerie Tejeda

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35v7JU_0gJwK47700

Release date: July 12

What it's about: Jazmine Prado is a journalist, but when the magazine company she works for decides to pivot to video content, she knows she'll have to go with the flow if she wants to keep her job. Even if it means allowing the magazine's web series to document her Cancún wedding to her internet-famous fiancé. Anything for the content, right? There's a small problem — aside from Jaz preferring to live life out of the spotlight. The videographer spearheading this project is none other than Leonardo Couture, her former BFF and first love. They haven't spoken in seven years, and now he's here to detail her big day. And as the clock ticks down, Jaz is forced to figure out what she truly wants out of life.

Get it from your local indie bookstore through Indiebound here .

Headline Eternal

15. Circling Back to You by Julie Tieu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LsBwr_0gJwK47700

Release date: July 12

What it's about: It doesn’t feel like summer without a fun romance, and Tieu delivers with Circling Back To You , which includes fake dating, office romance, and a little competition. Cadence Lim is a 31-year-old Chinese American woman who has worked for Prism Realty for the last five years. Her colleague Matt Escanilla is a 34-year-old Filipino American guy who is one of the company’s top brokers. When a business trip brings them to their hometown, Cadence agrees to be Matt’s fake girlfriend at his family gatherings. As they grow closer, their feelings grow stronger, and just when everything starts to align, competing promotions threaten to separate them.

Get it from Bookshop or from your local indie bookstore via Indiebound here. You can also try the audiobook version through Libro.fm .

Avon Books

16. Bet on It by Jodie Slaughter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PNCTA_0gJwK47700

Release date: July 12

What it's about: Aja and Walker are introduced at bingo night. Well, more like reintroduced. Walker first encountered Aja mid-panic attack, when she did not know he was the estranged grandson of her favorite bingo partner. The thing is, Walker doesn’t plan on staying in Greenbelt, South Carolina. He’s moved here to help out his grandmother. But because he and Aja can’t seem to squash the attraction between each other, they create a bingo-based sex pact to avoid any emotional blowback. Aja knows he plans on leaving, after all, and she has to look after her own heart. Jodie Slaughter’s latest small-town romance places a lot of thought and care into portraying a realistic look at anxiety. While you’ll find a steamy romance within the pages, I enjoyed the tender handling of mental health struggles from both Aja and Walker’s perspectives.

Get it from your local indie bookstore via Indiebound here. You can also try the audiobook version through Libro.fm .

St. Martin's

17. Nothing But The Truth by Holly James

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BQqj4_0gJwK47700

Release date: July 12

What it's about: Imagine waking up to realize you can ONLY tell the truth, no polite lies. Sounds nerve-wracking, right? Well, that's Lucy Green's reality. After her 30th birthday, she discovers she cannot lie — to ANYONE, but most of all, herself. Lucy is a Hollywood publicist, and she was hoping to score a well-deserved promotion. But now Lucy is unable to hide how she feels, which forces her to confront some hard truths within her career, her relationship, and with herself.

Get it from Bookshop or from your local indie bookstore via Indiebound here. You can also try the audiobook version through Libro.fm .

Dutton

18. The Godparent Trap by Rachel Van Dyken

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W4O8S_0gJwK47700

Release date: July 19

What it's about: Popular food blogger, Colby, is truly living her dream: traveling the world and discussing all things food. But that immediately comes to a halt when an accident leaves her co-guardian of her best friend's two children. For the first time in a while, she'll have to settle. And to make matters worse, she'll be sharing custody with Rip, a man she absolutely cannot stand. Rip has just lost his sister and best friend, and he definitely doesn't trust Colby with their new godparent duties. And Colby can't believe Rip expects the children to adjust under his strict demeanor and perfectionism. Is it possible for them to get along in order to help create a new kind of family?

Get it from Bookshop or from your local indie bookstore via Indiebound here. You can also try the audiobook version through Libro.fm .

Forever

19. The Bodyguard by Katherine Center

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AE1RK_0gJwK47700

Release date: July 19

What it's about: Hannah Brooks may not look like she could take you down in under two seconds, but she can if she must. She works as an Executive Protection Agent, protecting those that hire her for her skills. After a series of unfortunate events in her life, her boss decides she’s the only one who can handle their next client, and so Hannah accepts the job protecting superstar actor Jack Stapleton. While Jack is an A-list action movie star, he’s been off the grid for the last few years in order to deal with his own trauma. And when Jack’s mom gets sick, Jack needs Hannah’s surveillance services to protect his family from any weird stalkers while he’s back home in Texas. The catch? Jack wants Hannah to pretend to be his girlfriend so he won’t have to explain the whole stalker thing to his family. But as Hannah and Jack get to know each other, real feelings begin to form. Center’s laugh-out-loud rom-com is a perfect summer read. The characters are vivid, the plot is compelling, and she balances grief, heartache, hope, and romance in a tender, believable way.

Get it from Bookshop or from your local indie bookstore via Indiebound here. You can also try the audiobook version through Libro.fm .

Hqn

20. The Accidental Pinup by Danielle Jackson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2guKTt_0gJwK47700

Release date: July 19

What it's about: This romantic story is a summer must-read. It follows Cassie Harris, a photographer at her own company called Buxom Boudoir, which aims to empower and inspire. When her best friend decides to launch a lingerie line, Cassie finds herself in front of the camera. As a proud plus-size Black woman used to directing shoots, she's sure she can confidently rock it in front of a camera. However, it turns out the photographer for this shoot is Reid Montgomery, her competition within the photography world. While Cassie may have complicated feelings about this, she certainly doesn't expect for things to heat up between her and Reid.

Get it from Bookshop or from your local indie bookstore via Indiebound here. You can also try the audiobook version through Libro.fm .

Berkley Books

21. For Butter or Worse by Erin La Rosa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27lBqw_0gJwK47700

Release date: July 26

What it's about: Ready for a sizzling, sexy summer read that fully delivers on the enemies-to-lovers trope? La Rosa (former Deputy Editor at BuzzFeed) writes a scrumptious romance debut set in the culinary world and told from two POVs: Nina Lyon and Leo O’Donnell, two cohosts on a super successful reality TV cooking show. Behind the scenes, Leo and Nina don’t quite get along. But when a particularly nasty jab from Leo makes it on air, Nina quits the show. In order to save their reputation and their restaurants, their agent forms a plan: Nina and Leo will fake date as a PR move. The more they’re seen together, the more fans want to support them. But what happens when a sprinkle of real feelings are baked into the final product?

Get it from Bookshop or from your local indie bookstore via Indiebound here. You can also try the audiobook version through Libro.fm .

Hqn

22. Booked on a Feeling by Jayci Lee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GWAB9_0gJwK47700

Release date: July 26

What it's about: Lizzy Chung has dreamt of becoming a successful lawyer and partner at a prestigious law firm, but when she has a panic attack at a pivotal moment in her career, it's clear she needs a break. So she travels home to her small California town to recharge. Jack Park, Lizzy's childhood best friend, is shocked at her return. He's never left this town, making a career as a bookkeeper at his family's brewery. Oh, and he's had a massive crush on Lizzy for years. But now Lizzy is back for three weeks with a goal to return to Los Angeles, so there's no point in spending time together. Definitely no point in hanging out, getting along, revamping the local bookstore — only that's precisely what they find themselves doing.

Get it from Bookshop or from your local indie bookstore via Indiebound here. You can also try the audiobook version through Libro.fm .

St. Martin's Griffin

23. Husband Material by Alexis Hall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dm62X_0gJwK47700

Release date: August 2

What it's about: This is the sequel to Boyfriend Material , where we met Luc and Oliver — who also met, then proceeded to PRETEND to fall in love, then fell in love for real despite some tumultuous hardships. Now Luc is feeling the social pressure to propose, but it's not as easy as it seems when feelings and expectations are on the line.

Get it from Bookshop or from your local indie bookstore via Indiebound here. You can also try the audiobook version through Libro.fm .

Sourcebooks Casablanca

24. The Hookup Plan by Farrah Rochon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xKmWu_0gJwK47700

Release date: August 2

What it's about: If you can't get enough of enemies-to-lovers, then you'll love this romance from USA Today bestselling author Farrah Rochon. London Kelley is an overworked, super stressed pediatric surgeon who can't seem to find time for self-care, which is why her best friends insist that she casually hook up with someone. That individual just happens to be Drew Sullivan, who waltzes into her life at their high school reunion. The problem isn't the good sex (okay, maybe that's part of the problem) but that Drew is also in town for another reason: to make a decision on whether or not the hospital where she works stays open. Which clearly makes him the enemy, despite doing everything to prove he actually cares about her. But London is determined not to fall for him. Nothing good can come from that, right?

Get it from Bookshop or from your local indie bookstore via Indiebound here. You can also try the audiobook version through Libro.fm .

Forever

25. Ben and Beatriz by Katalina Gamarra

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h2smu_0gJwK47700

Release date: August 2

What it's about: Ben and Beatriz is a lovely modern retelling of Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing set just after the election results of 2016. Beatriz Herrera is a queer biracial woman with confidence and self-assuredness, and she'd do just about anything for her best friend and cousin, Hero. Even if that means she's forced to spend a week at the Cap Cod mansion of playboy Ben Montgomery. Ben is an entitled, privileged white guy who's secretly wresting with unwanted expectations from his conservative family. And he certainly remembers the one time he and Beatriz hooked up. While Beatriz's sharp tongue drives him bonkers, he can't stay away. And when real feelings blossom during their continued hookups, they begin to rethink the way they've somehow seamlessly molded each other into their separate lives.

Get it from Bookshop or from your local indie bookstore via Indiebound here. You can also try the audiobook version through Libro.fm .

Graydon House

26. Love on the Brain by Ali Hazelwood

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LQQRU_0gJwK47700

Release date: August 23

What it's about: Hazelwood is the New York Times bestselling author of The Love Hypothesis , and she's returned with another STEMinist rom-com that's perfect for summer. Bee Königswasser is a neuroscientist who gets offered her dream job of working with NASA on a new project. There's just one issue: she has to co-lead with her archenemy Levi. It's not easy, especially when the staff doesn't seem to be on her side. Slowly, Bee begins to find Levi's usual hardened exterior softening toward her in more ways than one.

Get it from Bookshop or from your local indie bookstore via Indiebound here. You can also try the audiobook version through Libro.fm .

Berkley Books

27. In the Event of Love by Courtney Kae

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j02oq_0gJwK47700

Release date: August 30

What it's about: After those long summer days, this late August release will have you craving the sweet, frosty romance! Morgan Ross is an event planner in Los Angeles whose career has taken a steep nose dive into negativity. To recover over the holidays, she returns to her hometown of Fern Falls where her best friend and old crush, Rachel Reed, still reside. Rachel's tree farm is struggling. In fact, corporate greed threatens to overtake the small town. Lucky for Fern Falls, Morgan has an idea: she'll save Rachel's farm by planning a fundraiser. She is an event planner, after all. And the more time Morgan spends in Fern Falls, and around Rachel, old feelings begin bubbling up into something new.

Get it from Bookshop or from your local indie bookstore via Indiebound here. You can also try the audiobook version through Libro.fm .

Kensington Publishing Corporation

