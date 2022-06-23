27 New Romance Books Releasing In June, July, And August That Will Heat Up Your Summer

Release date: July 19

What it's about: Hannah Brooks may not look like she could take you down in under two seconds, but she can if she must. She works as an Executive Protection Agent, protecting those that hire her for her skills. After a series of unfortunate events in her life, her boss decides she’s the only one who can handle their next client, and so Hannah accepts the job protecting superstar actor Jack Stapleton. While Jack is an A-list action movie star, he’s been off the grid for the last few years in order to deal with his own trauma. And when Jack’s mom gets sick, Jack needs Hannah’s surveillance services to protect his family from any weird stalkers while he’s back home in Texas. The catch? Jack wants Hannah to pretend to be his girlfriend so he won’t have to explain the whole stalker thing to his family. But as Hannah and Jack get to know each other, real feelings begin to form. Center’s laugh-out-loud rom-com is a perfect summer read. The characters are vivid, the plot is compelling, and she balances grief, heartache, hope, and romance in a tender, believable way.

