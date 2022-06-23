27 New Romance Books Releasing In June, July, And August That Will Heat Up Your Summer

Related
Why are these summer books indebted to an Austrian author of nihilistic rants?
Three summer novels share a surprising marketing hook: All are strongly influenced by the rambling style of the late Austrian novelist Thomas Bernhard.
In brief: The Love Songs of WEB Du Bois; Impossible; Jan Ullrich – reviews
4th Estate, £9.99, pp816 (paperback) Jeffers fills her wonderful debut with references to The Color Purple, but The Love Songs of WEB Du Bois should also be considered a lasting expression of the American experience. In the “song” sections punctuating the novel, enslaved Africans and native Americans are brutalised by European traders in the US south. Fast-forward to the late 20th century and young, funny, Ailey is our narrator; spending summers in the small Georgia town bearing the traumas of all the women in her maternal line. Jeffers brilliantly balances oppression and cruelty with resistance and resilience.
CNN host announces on air she has quit network: ‘I’m tired of being tired’
CNN host Christi Paul announced on air on Sunday that she has quit the network and will be moving to her home state Ohio to take on a new role and spend more time with her family.Paul was the host of CNN’s weekend show New Day Weekend, which she joined in 2014. She has been with the CNN and HLN network for nearly two decades.“I love these people, I love this place, I am so grateful, and I am so tired,” she said to her co-anchor Boris Sanchez on Sunday. “I’m so exhausted. I just could just not be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
"Stranger Things" Actor Shannon Purser Got Real About How "Fat Actors" Are Cast In Hollywood
"They want a big name star."
Collider
'Miss Austen': Best Selling Historical Fiction Adaptation Coming to PBS Masterpiece
The bond between sisters can go from loving to terrorizing within seconds, and then back again. In the 1800s, the unbreakable connection between two sisters would end up being the subject of a novel 200 years later in Gill Hornby’s book, Miss Austen. And now, Deadline reveals that Hornby’s work is getting its series turn, courtesy of PBS Masterpiece. The story of the revered author, Jane Austen, and her sister, Cassandra Austen, will be receiving a four-part on-screen telling, rife with all the drama, romance, betrayal, and longing that one would expect from a book centered around the famous novelist.
"The Black Phone" Review: A New Horror Film Starring Ethan Hawke As A Serial Child Killer
Don't talk to strangers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popculture
TV Host Erin Jayne Plummer Dies 'Suddenly' at Age 42
Australian television anchor Erin Jayne Plummer died on May 22. She was 42. Friends of the Studio 10 co-host said she took her own life after a long battle with mental illness. On May 23, her colleagues Sarah Harris and Angela Bishop told audiences Plummer died "suddenly." Plummer is survived by her husband and three young daughters.
Dorothy's Slippers Weren't Supposed To Be Red, And 18 Other Facts That Really Threw Me For A Loop This Week
Imagine having your hair cut by Danny DeVito!
23 Brutally Funny Spouses Whose Jokes Cemented Them As Legends In The Game
These jokes were totally worth sleeping on the couch for.
Chris Pavone's 6 favorite books you wont be able to put down
In Chris Pavone's new novel, Two Nights in Lisbon, a vacationing American searches for her enigmatic younger husband after he vanishes from their hotel room. Below, the best-selling author of The Expats names his favorite novels of the current century. Life After Life by Kate Atkinson (2013) Atkinson's spectacular doorstop...
The Ballad of Lord Edward and Citizen Small by Neil Jordan review – gripping tale of an unequal friendship
The film-maker and author’s latest novel, about the bond between an aristocrat and a freed slave, is thrillingly written and laden with social and sexual ambiguity
"It's Such A Small Adjustment, But It Feels So Good": People Are Sharing The Everyday Habits And Hacks That Have Significantly Improved Their Day-To-Day
"It's such a small adjustment, but the impact on my mental and physical health has been huge."
YOGA・
If You Missed The Omarion And Mario VERZUZ, These 31 Tweets Sum Up Just How Messy It Really Was
Whew, we had a time last night!
Tom, Dick and Harry review – songs, dances and silly voices in Stalag Luft III
Director Theresa Heskins adopts a larky tone as captured air force personnel attempt to tunnel their way to freedom
Jun Song recalls Big Brother montage that focused on her weight gain
Leading up to the July 6th season 24 premiere of Big Brother, EW caught up with 10 former U.S. winners from the show with a set of questions designed to have them look back at their time in the house as well what life has been like since leaving it. Our sixth entry is with the season 4 winner. (Also make sure to check out our Q&As with Eddie McGee and Derrick Levasseur.)
"Legacies" Is Over — Here Are The Best And Worst Moments Of The Mikaelson Family
This family needed to book a lifetime of sessions with Cami the therapist.
From Strictly Ballroom to Elvis: the career of Baz Luhrmann – sorted
The Australian auteur’s films are intoxicating, polarising spectacles – so from the very bad (Australia) to the very good, we rank his works across film and TV. Get our weekend culture and lifestyle email and listen to our podcast. As we know from having had our senses pounded...
BuzzFeed
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
781K+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0