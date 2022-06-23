What to know about Duke basketball forward Wendell Moore Jr. ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft

Duke basketball forward Wendell Moore Jr. hopes to hear his name called at the 2022 NBA Draft on June 23 after spending three seasons with the Blue Devils.

Here are three things to know about the NBA prospect:

He is the 2021-22 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award winner

Given to the best collegiate small forward, Moore averaged 13.4 points and 4.4 assists, which is tied for fourth in the conference and led the Blue Devils. In 39 games, he increased his points, rebounds, assists and steals averages, which helped him make the 2021-22 All-ACC Second Team and receive votes for ACC Most Improved Player.

Moore made the 2022 All-ACC Defensive Team

Moore had 55 steals, the most on Duke, and had five games with at least three steals. At 6-foot-5 with a 7-foot wingspan, he can create problems for opposing players because of his length and quickness. He also received votes to be ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

Moore is a two-time USA Basketball gold medalist

Moore won two gold medals at the 2017 FIBA Americas Under-16 Championship and 2018 FIBA World U17 Cup. He averaged six points, three rebounds and three in five starts in 2017, while in 2018, he averaged 8.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 steals in seven starts.

