What to know about Jake LaRavia, Memphis Grizzlies 2022 NBA Draft pick from Wake Forest

Jake LaRavia spent two years at Indiana State before transferring to Wake Forest basketball, where he broke out as a junior. The transition from mid-major competition to the ACC was relatively smooth for LaRavia, making him a potential first-rounder in the 2022 NBA Draft , set for June 23.

Here are three things to know about the forward, who was taken by the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the NBA Draft on Thursday.

Carving a path

LaRavia was lightly recruited out of Lawrence Central High School in Indianapolis, earning minimal interest from Division I programs out of high school. He ended up at Indiana State, where he averaged 9.7 points and 6 rebounds on 40% shooting as a true freshman. His sophomore year was a down year for LaRavia before transferring to Wake Forest to play under head coach Steve Forbes.

In one season with the Demon Deacons, LaRavia averaged 14.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1 block over 34.2 minutes per game, becoming one of the more productive all-around forwards in the conference.

High-speed decision making

LaRavia flashed a high basketball IQ at Wake Forest, demonstrating quick thinking and seamless ball handling. He has a knack for finding open space and creating opportunities for himself and his teammates while under pressure.

Thanks to decisive shot selection, LaRavia averaged 1.39 points per post up possession, putting him in the 98th percentile in that category. Much of that shot selection came in catch-and-shoot situations, and LaRavia shot 55.9% from the field and 38.4% from 3-point range his junior season.

Flying under the radar

LaRavia isn’t one of the highest-touted prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft. With only one season of major college basketball under his belt, LaRavia is a relative unknown compared to top prospects like Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero, and Jabari Smith.

“I’m trying to put people on notice,” he told Yahoo! Sports. “They’ll find out soon enough.”

Still, LaRavia earned All-ACC second team honors this season for a reason, putting him on the map enough to be considered for an early-round pick.

Emma Healy is a sports reporting intern for The Tennessean. Contact her at ehealy@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @_EmmaHealy_ .

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: What to know about Jake LaRavia, Memphis Grizzlies 2022 NBA Draft pick from Wake Forest