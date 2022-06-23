Town Submits Affordable Housing Plan

I have been writing for the Orange Town News since its inception and have had a wonderful time doing it. This column is no less enjoyable but might be a bit grim at times. Many years ago, I wrote about the Silent City, the cemetery on Orange Center Road. Since I don’t believe in ghosts rising from the graves, I wrote about its significance in society, the carvings and the meanings and some of the myths surrounding cemeteries. Now granted, there are stories, especially in Monroe, where a shrew named Hanna Cranna harassed her neighbors and when something dastardly happened in town, she was blamed.

ORANGE, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO