Woodbridge, CT

Town Submits Affordable Housing Plan

By Editorial
 3 days ago

The Board of Selectmen, at a May 25 meeting, adopted a plan for housing opportunity submitted by the ad hoc Housing Opportunity Study Committee, and subsequently submitted that plan to the state, as required by state law. The vote was 4:2 along party lines. Selectmen David Lober and David...

Register Citizen

Milford P&Z delays vote on subdivision moratorium

MILFORD — A decision on imposing a moratorium on development of all non-conforming lots, including those created before the adoption of subdivisions on Nov. 1, 1929, has been put on hold. Joseph Griffith, director of the city’s Department of Permitting and Land Use, said his office asked for the...
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Water main breaks in Norwich, closing West Main St.

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – A water main broke in Norwich early on Monday morning, according to the Norwich Police Department. The main broke at midnight in the area of West Main Street (Route 82) and Osgood Lane, authorities said. Norwich Public Utilities is on the scene assessing damage and repairs. Both the east and westbound […]
NORWICH, CT
You Can Visit “Them” in July…

I have been writing for the Orange Town News since its inception and have had a wonderful time doing it. This column is no less enjoyable but might be a bit grim at times. Many years ago, I wrote about the Silent City, the cemetery on Orange Center Road. Since I don’t believe in ghosts rising from the graves, I wrote about its significance in society, the carvings and the meanings and some of the myths surrounding cemeteries. Now granted, there are stories, especially in Monroe, where a shrew named Hanna Cranna harassed her neighbors and when something dastardly happened in town, she was blamed.
ORANGE, CT
Register Citizen

DEEP: Six state parks close after reaching capacity

Six state parks have closed for the day after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Silver Sands State Park in Milford was the latest, closed at about 3:30 p.m. Millers Pond State Park in Haddam was shuttered to new visitors soon after 11:30 a.m., officials...
TORRINGTON, CT
thebeveragejournal.com

Hartley & Parker Raises Funds for Longtime Colleague

Hartley & Parker Limited, Inc., in collaboration with Maximum Beverage, hosted a fundraising event for Hartley & Parker Key Account Manager Drew Hoyle at the Hartford Golf Club on May 16. Industry friends turned out in support of Hoyle, who, after years working in the West Hartford-area restaurant industry, took on several management roles at Hartley & Parker. Doyle has been battling glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, for more than a year. Spearheaded by Marci Naldi-Bienkowski of Hartley & Parker and Brian Whitney of Maximum Beverage, the event featured a buffet, an open bar and cigars, with proceeds from each ticket benefiting Hoyle’s medication and treatment costs. Friends and supporters can make additional donations at GoFundMe, Team Drew.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

These Connecticut Counties Among Healthiest In Nation, New Report Says

When it comes to the healthiest locales in the United States, several counties in Connecticut are faring quite well, according to a new ranking by U.S. News & World Report. The outlet analyzed nearly 3,000 US counties on metrics it said shape and show the health of a community, like public safety, access to healthcare, educational equity, income, housing affordability, food availability, and nutrition.
CONNECTICUT STATE
milfordmirror.com

‘This would be a real coup for Shelton and CT’: Possible new Subway HQ highlights area’s corporate appeal

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In the past year, a number of growing companies have announced plans to open new offices in Fairfield County. Most of that activity has been concentrated in Stamford and Greenwich — but the eastern end of the county also appears to be in a position to land another marquee recruit.
SHELTON, CT
orangetownnews.com

A Real Treasure Here In Orange

The Bryan-Andrew House, at 131 Old Tavern Road here in Orange, has been restored to its original shape by a dedicated and talented team of volunteers, the Orange Historical Society, led by Ginny Reinhard & Marlene Silverstein. Recently, as part of Orange’s Bicentennial month-long celebration, local residents were invited to...
ORANGE, CT
Scribe

11 Abner St 2nd fl

Welcome home! Beautiful contemporary condo style - Property Id: 872566. 3 spacious bedroom and 1 bathroom 2ND FL unit. The unit filled with sunlight and natural beauty within. Located close to highways, shops and downtown. Security deposit $2500. NO EVICTION ALLOWED. Prior landlord reference will be checked!. No pets allowed!
WEST HAVEN, CT
theyankeexpress.com

Gay City State Park, haunted ghost town – Part 1

Here is another two-part account of one of New England’s most haunted ghost towns. It is difficult to imagine that Gay City State Park in Hebron, Connecticut was once a fully populated community of twenty-five families, a woolen mill, a satinet mill, two gristmills, charcoal pits, a church, a general store and other such necessary mercantilism found in the small hamlets that dotted the early New England landscape.
HEBRON, CT
Bristol Press

State-endangered bird returns to Bristol

BRISTOL – With the clearing of invasive plant species in parts of the Roberts Property Park, an area environmentalist is saying he is noting the return of state-endangered birds to the property and is keeping a hopeful eye on the return of others. According to Environmental Learning Centers of...
BRISTOL, CT
fox61.com

These are the events happening around Connecticut, June 24-26

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the last weekend in June and officially summer!. This weekend is packed with fun summer activities including concerts and other shows, and the final weekend of Pride Month events around the state!. Pride Month. Pantochino Productions Inc. will debut a new musical "As Long As...
CONNECTICUT STATE

