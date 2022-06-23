New home for The MaDee Project aims to increase support for pediatric cancer patients

STAUNTON — Tamara Campbell never wants to stop changing the lives of children diagnosed with pediatric cancer for the better.

That’s why Campbell — board president of the MaDee Project and mother of the organization’s namesake —recently decided to move the administration of The MaDee Project into the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge, the foundation announced in a press release.

"The MaDee Project is thrilled to be part of the Community Foundation family," Campbell said. “We celebrated the 10th anniversary in 2020, and I want MaDee’s legacy to live on. I am not sure our small hometown nonprofit would survive another pandemic like COVID.”

The MaDee Project provides financial support and guidance to pediatric cancer patients and their families in Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro.

Campbell’s daughter MaDee is the inspiration for The MaDee Project.

A Fort Defiance graduate with her eyes on being an FBI agent, MaDee Boxler’s battle with cancer lasted one-and-a-half years while she completed her studies at Roanoke College. She’s remembered for her determination, zest for life and compassionate spirit.

The MaDee Project was established in 2010 to commemorate her strong and loving spirit while battling cancer. Her story is captured in the book "Dancing in the Rain."

By moving its administration under the Community Foundation, Campbell knows that The MaDee Project will be in good hands, allowing her to devote her time to providing the emotional support, guidance, and connections to community resources that are so important for families navigating a pediatric cancer diagnosis, the release said.

“I want to stay involved,” Campbell said. "The words — ‘You can be as active as you want’ — sealed the deal."

For MaDee’s sister, Abby Arey, this move is important to ensure the continued growth and stability of The MaDee Project.

"We want for this assistance to be available long after the lifetime of our family," said Arey. "We trust the work of the Foundation and know that the community's best interest is at the heart of their work."

The Community Foundation, established in 1992, administers a growing number of charitable funds created by members of the community. Those funds, which now total 180, have been the source of $18.5 million in local grants, scholarships and education awards over the course of the Foundation’s thirty year history.

Dan Layman, CEO, considers it a great honor to welcome The MaDee Project into the Community Foundation.

"We have admired their wonderful work for quite some time," said Layman. "When a child is diagnosed with pediatric cancer, a parent typically needs to give up their employment to oversee their child’s plan of care. Through The MaDee Project, we now have the opportunity to play a role in helping these families manage their monthly bills so they can focus on what truly matters."

Notable community events hosted by The MaDee Project, such as the Mother-Daughter Tea and Breakfast with Santa among others, will continue. Moving forward, all donations for The MaDee Project can be made to the Community Foundation. If you wish to contribute by check, add “MaDee Project” to the memo line and mail it to P.O. Box 815, Staunton, VA 24402. You may also contribute online at www.cfcbr.org .

Families getting the help they need, now

Donations are presently being used to help thirteen families, including the family of Natalie Dodge. The 2-year-old is battling stage four MYCN-Amplified Neuroblastoma at St Jude’s in Memphis, TN. Her mother, Nicole Dodge, accompanies her.

A family spokesperson said that Natalie is responding favorably to treatments.

"She's doing really well," Natalie’s aunt Brittany Wilmoth said. "All of her doctors are excited with how well she's done with treatment." Nicole and Natalie will likely be in Memphis through the end of the year, back and forth with different treatments.

The MaDee Project also supported the family of Emily Suarez Nunez, who is now in remission and a recipient of the Community Foundation Scholarship to Change Lives. Emily is a 2022 Wilson Memorial High School graduate preparing to attend Eastern Mennonite University where she will study Nursing.

