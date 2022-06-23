ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

PRO BASEBALL: Voyagers within half game of lead after nipping Glacier

By From Staff Reports
Great Falls Tribune
Great Falls Tribune
 3 days ago

KALISPELL - It's like a good-news-bad-news scenario for the Great Falls Voyagers.

The good news is that they moved to within a half-game of the North Division lead in the Pioneer Baseball League Wednesday night when they squeaked by the Glacier Range Riders 12-11 at Flathead Field, thanks to a solo home run in the top of the ninth by Collin Runge.

The bad news is the Voyagers now have two teams to jump over, as both Idaho Falls (16-9) and Missoula (16-9) are tied for the division lead, following the PaddleHeads' 10-6 road win over the Chukars. Great Falls is now in third with a 16-10 mark, followed by Billings (12-11, three games back) and the Range Riders (11-14, five back).

Runge's homer, his fourth of the season, came with one out after Glacier tied the game at 11-11 in the bottom of the eighth on am RBI single by Brant Broussard and a run-scoring groundout from Ben McConnell.

It was a seesaw battle for both teams. The Voyagers drew first blood quickly when Eddie McCabe hit the jackpot with his first PBL dinger, a grand slam in the top of the first.

Sam Linscott got one of those runs back in the bottom half when he left the yard for the first of his four hits on the day, and the Range Riders scored four times in the second to take a 5-4 lead, keyed by Justin Mazzone's big fly to lead off the inning. Linscott doubled in two, and Brody Wofford doubled home Linscott.

Adam Oviedo tripled with the bases loaded in the third to give Great Falls a 7-5 lead, but that disappeared in the bottom of the fifth on a Linscott double and an RBI grounder by Gabe Howell.

Doubles by Derek Kolbush and W. Olson gave the Voyagers a two-run cushion in the sixth, and the two teams traded runs until the last of the eighth when Glacier scored twice to tie the game.

The fifth Voyager pitcher, Montana Quigley (3-0), worked the final two innings and won his third decision, all in relief. Glacier reliever Austin Steinfort (1-1), who gave up the homer to Runge, took the loss.

Runge and Oviedo each had three hits for Great Falls, with Runge coming within a triple of hitting for the cycle. McCabe had two hits - a single and the salami - for four RBI, while Oviedo got three driven in when he cleared the bags with his triple. Olson added a pair of doubles.

Linscott led Glacier hitters by going 4-for-6 with four driven in. Mazzone had one RBI and three hits.

The two teams played again Thursday and will take the field for game four Friday night at 7:05 in Kalispell.

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: PRO BASEBALL: Voyagers within half game of lead after nipping Glacier

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.9 KYSS FM

Newest Montana Grizzly Basketball Recruit Will Melt Your Heart

This is not about a Montana basketball wunderkind the Griz just had to sign years before he would even be eligible to play college ball. No, the University of Montana did not have to try to beat a huge recruiting crush for the services of 12-year-old Wyatt Grove of Great Falls. What they succeeded in doing is reaching out to inspire others and build bonds among their players and staff that are far bigger than any product they put on the court.
GREAT FALLS, MT
1240 KLYQ

Watch a Bear Go Window Shopping on the Streets of Polson

We are sure that when someone from out of state thinks of Montana, they probably don't think that bears literally roam the streets like stray cats. But, they occasionally do. In fact, we are no strangers to frequent bear sightings in urban areas. This means being "bear aware" doesn't only apply to wilderness areas. A person could simply be taking out the trash or strolling around downtown and have a bear encounter.
POLSON, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Sports
City
Kalispell, MT
State
Idaho State
City
Great Falls, MT
Kalispell, MT
Sports
Great Falls, MT
Sports
City
Missoula, MT
NBCMontana

Cold front to bring windy conditions and isolated t'storms

FLOOD WARNING for the Flathead River at Columbia Falls until further notice. The river will hover between 14 and 14.5 feet through Saturday. Rivers levels will begin to drop this weekend. Flood stage is 13.0 feet. At 14 feet, flooding of farmers crops adjacent to the Flathead River is likely. Sections of the Steel Bridge Road become inundated with water and are impassable. At 16.0 feet, Low lying buildings and roads in the vicinity of Kalispell, Creston, Columbia Falls and Foy`s Bend begin flooding. At 16.1 feet, a trailer and RV park located just north of Highway 35 in Evergreen may be flooded.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Flathead Beacon

Plows Reach Oberlin Bend in Glacier National Park

After clearing five avalanche slides that last weekend buried the upper reaches of the Going-to-the-Sun Road, snowplow crews in Glacier National Park have reached Oberlin Bend, punching through the Rim Rock section about two miles below Logan Pass, where snow depths are 25 feet. Due to an unseasonably cold and...
POLITICS
cascadenewspaper.com

SUSTAINABLE OILS OPENS NORTH AMERICAN HEADQUARTERS IN GREAT FALLS, MT Sustainable Oils produces camelina, the source material for ultra-low carbon renewable fuels

GREAT FALLS, MT – To the applause of onlookers, the ribbon was cut on Sustainable Oils’ new 20,000 square foot state-of-the-art North America headquarters building in Great Falls today. Complete with plant breeding and research labs, the facility currently employs a staff of 13 and works with over 100 U.S. farmers to grow camelina – the plant used by their parent company Global Clean Energy to produce ultra-low carbon renewable fuels. Renewable diesel produced from camelina is a drop-in replacement for traditional diesel, but with fewer contaminants and far less emissions. In fact, camelina has the potential to receive the lowest carbon intensity score of available feedstocks on the market.
GREAT FALLS, MT
96.3 The Blaze

The Top 5 Must See Events at The Montana Renaissance Faire

Just once in my life, I've wanted to sit at the head of a giant table, covered in the blood of my enemies while I devour a huge leg of meat from what I can only assume came from a Dinosaur. You know the scene setup I'm talking about. It's in nearly every Renaissance-inspired film, and it's on my bucket list. Well, since time machines don't exist, I'll settle for the next best thing. The Montana Renaissance Faire. Here are my top 5 things I suggest you don't miss if you are to attend this badassery.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Falls Voyagers#The North Division#Idaho Falls#Rbi#Pbl
NBCMontana

Multiple agencies respond to crash near Hot Springs

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Hot Springs Police Department reports multiple agencies responded to a crash on Little Bitterroot Road near Hotsprings on Wednesday. Hot Springs Ambulance, Hot Springs Fire Department, Sanders County Sheriff's Department, ALERT, Flathead Tribal Police and the Montana Highway Patrol all responded in addition to Hot Springs Police.
HOT SPRINGS, MT
montanarightnow.com

Crash on I-15 near Wolf Creek blocking northbound lanes

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A crash is blocking the northbound lanes on I-15 between Wolf Creek and Craig. The Montana Department of Transportation reports the northbound lanes at mile marker 231 are fully blocked, and the southbound lanes are partially blocked. It is unknown if there are any injuries related...
WOLF CREEK, MT
theelectricgf.com

GFPD arrest suspect after shooting, vehicle pursuit

Great Falls Police responded to a domestic violence call around 8:20 p.m. June 23 and learned a female had been shot in the leg. Officers located the suspect who fled in a vehicle, according to GFPD. Officers pursued the suspect until the suspect vehicle crashed on the 1500 block of...
Great Falls Tribune

Great Falls Tribune

828
Followers
733
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT

The homepage for the Great Falls Tribune, northcentral Montana's source for news, sports, business and weather information.

 http://greatfallstribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy