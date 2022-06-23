PRO BASEBALL: Voyagers within half game of lead after nipping Glacier

KALISPELL - It's like a good-news-bad-news scenario for the Great Falls Voyagers.

The good news is that they moved to within a half-game of the North Division lead in the Pioneer Baseball League Wednesday night when they squeaked by the Glacier Range Riders 12-11 at Flathead Field, thanks to a solo home run in the top of the ninth by Collin Runge.

The bad news is the Voyagers now have two teams to jump over, as both Idaho Falls (16-9) and Missoula (16-9) are tied for the division lead, following the PaddleHeads' 10-6 road win over the Chukars. Great Falls is now in third with a 16-10 mark, followed by Billings (12-11, three games back) and the Range Riders (11-14, five back).

Runge's homer, his fourth of the season, came with one out after Glacier tied the game at 11-11 in the bottom of the eighth on am RBI single by Brant Broussard and a run-scoring groundout from Ben McConnell.

It was a seesaw battle for both teams. The Voyagers drew first blood quickly when Eddie McCabe hit the jackpot with his first PBL dinger, a grand slam in the top of the first.

Sam Linscott got one of those runs back in the bottom half when he left the yard for the first of his four hits on the day, and the Range Riders scored four times in the second to take a 5-4 lead, keyed by Justin Mazzone's big fly to lead off the inning. Linscott doubled in two, and Brody Wofford doubled home Linscott.

Adam Oviedo tripled with the bases loaded in the third to give Great Falls a 7-5 lead, but that disappeared in the bottom of the fifth on a Linscott double and an RBI grounder by Gabe Howell.

Doubles by Derek Kolbush and W. Olson gave the Voyagers a two-run cushion in the sixth, and the two teams traded runs until the last of the eighth when Glacier scored twice to tie the game.

The fifth Voyager pitcher, Montana Quigley (3-0), worked the final two innings and won his third decision, all in relief. Glacier reliever Austin Steinfort (1-1), who gave up the homer to Runge, took the loss.

Runge and Oviedo each had three hits for Great Falls, with Runge coming within a triple of hitting for the cycle. McCabe had two hits - a single and the salami - for four RBI, while Oviedo got three driven in when he cleared the bags with his triple. Olson added a pair of doubles.

Linscott led Glacier hitters by going 4-for-6 with four driven in. Mazzone had one RBI and three hits.

The two teams played again Thursday and will take the field for game four Friday night at 7:05 in Kalispell.

