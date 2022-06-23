What to know about LSU basketball forward Tari Eason ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft

The 2022 NBA Draft is at 7:30 p.m. EST on June 23, and LSU basketball sophomore forward Tari Eason , who made the 2022 All-SEC First Team, aims to be one of the 60 names called.

Here are three things to know about the Virginia native:

He was the 2022 SEC Sixth Man of the Year

Eason averaged 16.9 points, shooting 52% from the field, which was the fifth highest in the SEC, and 6.6 rebounds. Only starting in four games, he was a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award in his sophomore season by averaging 1.9 steals and 1.1 blocks. He had 11 games with at least three steals, and he recorded 64 steals, tied for fourth in the conference, and 36 blocks, seventh in the conference.

He transferred from Cincinnati

Eason originally committed to the Bearcats and played in 23 games in his freshman year. He made the All-AAC freshman team and averaged 7.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 steals.

He cited the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason for deciding to transfer, saying in a tweet, “For me personally, it was tough being many miles away from friends and family during these tough times. As such, I am going to be transferring.”

Former NBA player Brandon Roy coached him in high school

Eason grew up in Seattle and played basketball as a freshman, sophomore and senior at Garfield High School for former Portland Trail Blazers guard and three-time NBA All-Star Brandon Roy. Eason averaged 23 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals and 1.4 blocks in his senior year, helped his team win the 3A state championship and earned tournament MVP.

Derrian Carter is a sports reporting intern for the Tuscaloosa News. Contact him at DCarter@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @DerrianCarter00 .

