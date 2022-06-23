WT Sports Briefs: Changes made to summer basketball camp schedule

West Texas A&M head women's basketball coach Josh Prock has announced a schedule change to Thursday and Friday's summer basketball camps at the First United Bank Center.

The Position & Shooting Camp was originally scheduled for split sessions on Thursday and Friday. However, those two camps have now been combined into three-hour sessions from 9:00 a.m. until noon. The camp is open to grade levels 6-12 and is a good opportunity for young local players to develop their skills.

The Lady Buffs will also have their Elite Camp at the FUBC on Aug. 6 that will be open to high school level players. The camp will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will cost $95 per player with an included lunch.

General

WT Director of Athletics Michael McBroom has announced the hiring of WT alumni Josh Ducheneaux as the new Assistant Director of Athletic Communications.

"We are excited to welcome Josh back home to Canyon and West Texas A&M," Director of Athletic Communications Brent Seals said. "Our coaches and student-athletes deserve high-level coverage and support. Josh is the perfect fit as a passionate alum that has a bright future in collegiate athletics."

Ducheneaux returns to Canyon following one year as the Assistant Director of Athletic Communications at Kenyon College, an NCAA Division III institution in Gambier, Ohio, where he was involved in the coverage of all 22 sports for the Owls. While at Kenyon, Josh served as the official statistician at home events while building a strong relationship with coaches and student-athletes.

Josh served as a student worker in the communications department at WT during the 2020-21 campaign, doing broadcast play-by-play and public address for baseball, softball, and soccer. He also worked at the Virgil Henson Activities Center and hosted/produced the 2 Minute Drill on KWTS 91.1 FM.

"Canyon has always been home, and I grew up going to WT games with my family," Ducheneaux said. "I'm excited to continue supporting WT Athletics, this time from a new perspective."

The Canyon native earned his bachelor's degree in Digital Communications from West Texas A&M in May of 2021 and is currently pursuing his master's degree in Sports Management from Texas A&M University.