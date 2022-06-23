ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon, TX

WT Sports Briefs: Changes made to summer basketball camp schedule

By Shawn Moran, Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06g1Lk_0gJwJcsf00

West Texas A&M head women's basketball coach Josh Prock has announced a schedule change to Thursday and Friday's summer basketball camps at the First United Bank Center.

The Position & Shooting Camp was originally scheduled for split sessions on Thursday and Friday. However, those two camps have now been combined into three-hour sessions from 9:00 a.m. until noon. The camp is open to grade levels 6-12 and is a good opportunity for young local players to develop their skills.

The Lady Buffs will also have their Elite Camp at the FUBC on Aug. 6 that will be open to high school level players. The camp will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will cost $95 per player with an included lunch.

General

WT Director of Athletics Michael McBroom has announced the hiring of WT alumni Josh Ducheneaux as the new Assistant Director of Athletic Communications.

"We are excited to welcome Josh back home to Canyon and West Texas A&M," Director of Athletic Communications Brent Seals said. "Our coaches and student-athletes deserve high-level coverage and support. Josh is the perfect fit as a passionate alum that has a bright future in collegiate athletics."

Ducheneaux returns to Canyon following one year as the Assistant Director of Athletic Communications at Kenyon College, an NCAA Division III institution in Gambier, Ohio, where he was involved in the coverage of all 22 sports for the Owls. While at Kenyon, Josh served as the official statistician at home events while building a strong relationship with coaches and student-athletes.

Josh served as a student worker in the communications department at WT during the 2020-21 campaign, doing broadcast play-by-play and public address for baseball, softball, and soccer. He also worked at the Virgil Henson Activities Center and hosted/produced the 2 Minute Drill on KWTS 91.1 FM.

"Canyon has always been home, and I grew up going to WT games with my family," Ducheneaux said. "I'm excited to continue supporting WT Athletics, this time from a new perspective."

The Canyon native earned his bachelor's degree in Digital Communications from West Texas A&M in May of 2021 and is currently pursuing his master's degree in Sports Management from Texas A&M University.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thepampanews.com

PHS’ Jensen named Region 16 Assistant Principal of the Year

Pampa High School will now have a familiar face pictured in the halls of the Region 16 Educational Resource Center in Amarillo. Assistant Principal Michelle Jensen was named the Assistant Principal of the Year for Region 16, and said the honor was not earned by her alone. “I was excited...
PAMPA, TX
koxe.com

Cold Front Expected Late Sunday

As of Saturday night, a cold front had moved past Amarillo and was headed toward Lubbock. The front is forecast to move into the KOXE listening area Sunday afternoon. While temperatures will be hot again Sunday, late in the day some much welcomed temperature relief will arrive and maybe, just maybe, some showers and thunderstorms Sunday night and Monday. How much cooler? Temperatures by Monday morning should be in the mid to upper 60’s while highs Monday afternoon should be in the upper 80’s to 90. Expect a northeast wind behind the front 15-25 mph. The rain chance is 30 to 40 percent Sunday night and Monday. Highs by Tuesday creep back to just above 90 followed by mid 90’s mid week and upper 90’s going into the weekend.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canyon, TX
Canyon, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Canyon, TX
Basketball
State
Ohio State
Local
Texas College Basketball
Local
Texas Basketball
Mix 94.1

Amazing Fourth of July Celebrations in the Texas Panhandle

The 4th of July weekend is just around the corner and everyone is ready to celebrate. Many cities around the Texas Panhandle will be hosting their own celebrations. We've got an interactive map ready for you if you're looking to celebrate the 4th with a BANG!!. Here's some of the...
CANYON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Management#Texas A M University#Athletics#Briefs#Fubc#West Texas A M#Kenyon College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
NCAA
abc7amarillo.com

Pickup hauling 5th wheel camper collides with SUV on Loop 335

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — State Troopers are investigating a wreck involving an SUV and a pickup hauling 5th wheel camper. The wreck happened on Loop 335 at FM 2590. One person was injured in the crash. The northbound lanes of Loop 335 were blocked for a while. DPS has...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

The Catch Is The Latest Fatality In Amarillo For A Place to Eat

It's been another crazy year. It was about a year ago that The Catch announced they were about to open. They would be our newest go-to seafood place here in Amarillo. And were open for exactly one year. What a whirlwind. This one came with some controversy. Roll 'Em Up...
KFDA

1 dead after vehicle hits woman walking on roadway west of Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - DPS is investigating a crash resulting a woman dead after walking on the roadway west of Amarillo. According to DPS, on June 23, at around 10:40 p.m., a vehicle was traveling west on I-40 frontage road. 51-year-old Leanna Kaye McInnish was walking on the edge of...
KFDA

Amarillo police looking for man believed to be endangered

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are looking for a missing man who is believed to be endangered. According to officials, 21-year-old Kendall David Wyatt was last seen at around 8: 45 a.m. at Lawson Street wearing a gray and burgundy striped shirt, black shorts and white shoes. Wyatt is...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

GOOD NEWS: Woman plans to open new attraction showing off personal collections

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Just off the highway north of Amarillo you can see large figurines of animals, including dinosaurs, and they all have names. “Over here we have Kong, so, King Kong. Over here we have GIO Dino, we have Barney. We have Tex, the yellow one and he’s got blue cowboy boots on,” said Suzan Howell, collector with a vision.
AMARILLO, TX
Amarillo Globe-News

Amarillo Globe-News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
197K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Amarillo, TX from Amarillo Globe-News.

 http://amarillo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy