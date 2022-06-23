ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Berlin, WI

Taxpayers paid $22,000 for 'minimal' work in Michael Gableman's 2020 election review

By Molly Beck, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
MADISON – Taxpayers paid former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman more than $20,000 for virtually no work in his review of the 2020 election that he began in the New Berlin Public Library because he did not have a computer of his own, according to testimony he provided Thursday.

Gableman answered questions in a Dane County courtroom for more than an hour in a lawsuit brought by the liberal group American Oversight over Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' handling of requests for information about Gableman's probe that has lasted nearly a year and cost more than $1 million.

He delivered his testimony with a calm demeanor — a stark contrast to his last appearance in court for a separate lawsuit over public records during which he accused a judge of being a partisan actor and berated a female attorney representing the group suing him.

The episode resulted in Gableman being held in contempt and at risk of being disciplined by the state Office of Lawyer Regulation.

On Thursday, Gableman said in the first two months of his review he did most of his work at a public library in Waukesha County because he did not have a computer of his own.

He said he spent July, the first month of the taxpayer-funded review, on vacation, searching for office space, and researching election laws and how elections are administered.

"I did not have a very sophisticated or intricate understanding (of elections)," Gableman said Thursday.

Gableman then took a trip to Arizona to observe its review of ballots cast during the 2020 election and attended a conspiracy theory-fueled symposium in South Dakota on election fraud headed by MyPillow's chief executive Mike Lindell.

Both events yielded no useful information for his review, Gableman said.

"I went out there because I thought there was going to be some solid evidence of Chinese interference of the (voting) machines and I was very disappointed with the lack of substance to back up those claims," he testified.

As soon as Gableman returned from South Dakota on Aug. 13, he went to an emergency room and was diagnosed with COVID-19. He said he spent the following two weeks in bed, he said.

"What I have heard today is whatever work that was done was minimal, but the taxpayers were paying $11,000 a month (to do)," Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn said after Gableman's testimony.

Gableman, whose pay has since been reduced to $5,500 a month, appeared in court Thursday to explain how he handled records related to his review to help Bailey-Rihn determine whether Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who hired Gableman, should face further penalties after being held in contempt over his handling of requests for records from American Oversight.

In his recounting of how the review was launched, Gableman said he initially used a yahoo.com email account to do his work but stopped using it at some point for security reasons.

When asked by American Oversight attorney Christa Westerberg and Bailey-Rihn whether he searched the account for records, Gableman said he at some point deleted the account. But Gableman said he could not remember who deactivated the email account.

Bailey-Rihn characterized the explanation as "strange" given that most people just stop using email accounts instead of deleting them.

She ultimately cleared Vos of his contempt order after determining that whatever records existed "are now gone" based on Gableman's testimony that acknowledged he deleted records routinely if he did not believe they were relevant to his review.

Contact Molly Beck at molly.beck@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter at @MollyBeck.

Rick
3d ago

ENOUGH of this guy! And he HIMSELF is a judge! LOCK HIM UP!

Reply
