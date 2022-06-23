ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

AmeriCorps seeking tutors in St. Cloud

By Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa, St. Cloud Times
 3 days ago
Earlier this month, Minnesota-based AmeriCorps programs announced it is in dire need of filling 1,700 open tutor positions with 26 of them being in St. Cloud.

AmeriCorps needs 20 reading, four math and two early learning tutors to begin serving in August in St. Cloud.

“After approximately two years of disruptions, more students than ever need a proven solution like Reading Corps and Math Corps to help get back on track,” Reading Corps, Math Corps and Early Learning Corps Managing Director Sadie O’Connor said.

Katelyn Dokken, a senior manager for Ampact, the non-profit organization that runs programs in the St. Cloud area, told the Times “we’re always working with Minnesota students to build up their literacy and math competency.”

Dokken described the reading and math corps as an “extra level of practice and support that students need.” She backed the importance of the programs after citing the 2021 Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments (MCA) results from 2021.

The MCA shows that on average 33% of Minnesota students are reading at a proficient level to their grade and 21% are proficient for math.

According to AmeriCorps, students “who received Reading Corps tutoring demonstrated growth in phonics, reading fluency and oral reading fluency scores that were equivalent to an extra 50%-90% of a year of schooling.” For students from the fourth through eighth grade receiving Math Corps tutoring for 90 minutes per week, they “were two to three months ahead of their expected trajectory.” Also, preschoolers receiving support from the Early Learning Corps “substantially outperformed their peers.”

No teaching experience is needed because Reading Corps and Math Corps tutors are fully trained and serve on-site at the school from 18 to 35 hours a week.

All tutors receive a stipend every two weeks and up to $4,500 to pay for college tuition or student loans. Legal guardians 55 or older may choose to gift their education award to their child, grandchild, stepchild or foster child. Many tutors also qualify for additional benefits like free individual health insurance and childcare assistance.

Candidates are encouraged to apply now to begin helping students in August. Visit join.readingandmath.org to learn more or apply.

