Saint Cloud, MN

Catholic schools in St. Cloud will receive additional support from nonprofit

By Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa, St. Cloud Times
 3 days ago
The Catholic Schools Center of Excellence (CSCOE) announced earlier this month it is expanding to support every preschool through eighth grade Catholic school in Minnesota, including schools under the diocese of St. Cloud.

CSCOE’s expansion is made possible by a $10 million multi-year investment from the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation, its initial and sustaining funder.

“Since day one, we’ve been a bottom-up, opt-in organization,” said CSCOE President and former Catholic school principal Brian Ragatz “We listen to Catholic school principals and respond to their needs with financial resources, professional support and excellent programs that benefit them and their entire school communities. We’re humbled and honored to extend this support to every Catholic grade school in Minnesota.”

“Our goal is for this expansion to continue to strengthen Catholic education in Minnesota,” Ragatz said. “Collectively, the 78 Catholic schools we currently serve and the additional 74 schools we’ll offer to support will benefit from better connections and more resources to bring even more excellence to students, staff and school communities.”

The schools that can expect to receive additional support from CSCOE the St. Cloud area will include All Saints Academy, St. Katharine Drexel School, St. Wendelin School and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School. Other schools in the diocese include Holy Family School in Albany, St. Boniface School in Cold Spring, Mary of Lourdes Middle School in Little Falls, and others.

Director and Superintendent of the diocese of St. Cloud David Fremo told the Times “this is a big endorsement of what we do and the value of our schools.” He is expected to meet with Ragatz in July.

CSCOE is a nonprofit organization that works with Catholic schools to “enhance excellence” and increase enrollment.

