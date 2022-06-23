ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapides Parish, LA

High school students on the healthcare frontlines, size up careers in the medical field

By Melinda Martinez, Alexandria Town Talk
The Town Talk
The Town Talk
 3 days ago

Area high school students have learned that they can enter the healthcare field in one of many professions - not just doctors and nurses.

Twelve students at Rapides Regional Medical Center were selected for the Central Louisiana Area Health Education Center (CLAHEC) program called "A-HEC of a Summer." The three-week program gives students hands on experience in various medical professions at local hospitals.

"People think there are only doctors and people that are on the front lines but there are so many people working behind the scenes as well," said Anjana Danivas, a Bolton High School 11th grader.

It also gave her an appreciation for what nurses do.

"I went to the emergency department and it really exceeded my expectations," she said. "I underestimated the nurses' jobs so I really appreciate what they do."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NZVuS_0gJwJR7Y00

"There are so many people that contribute to different things even though you only see so many people," said Chloe Cloessner, a 10th grader at Grace Christian. She learned there are people who read CT scans, x-rays and other things like that.

"It's not just doctors that do that. There's other people," she said.

The program is designed to help students figure out whether healthcare is a suitable career for them, said Theresa Hood, the hospital's health educator. They might find out that a healthcare field they wanted to pursue is not for them but find that another is.

For example, she said that a student might come into the program thinking that they want to be an anesthesiologist but after getting hands-on experience, decide that the career really doesn't suit them.

Students rotate through all the departments such as lab, radiology, pharmacy, surgery, rehab services, labor and delivery, NICU and the the ER just to name a few.

"They pretty much hit all clinical departments," Hood said.

Students do rotations with different departments in the morning, and in the afternoon have classes taught by a Rapides Parish teacher who gives them different activities to do. They also get to go on field trips to places like Montgomery Animal Clinic and LifeShare Blood Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UeOmg_0gJwJR7Y00

After three weeks in the program, some students have already identified what they would like to do.

"I wanted to learn more about each department to be able to chisel out what I could see myself doing in the future," said Emily Morgan, a homeschool student. "Labor and delivery really struck me with just how much they do. They are responsible for so much. I really like that."

Cloessner said there are so many options and so much to learn in the healthcare field and there are options within it for someone to move around and find a field with which they are happy.

"There are so many things. It's so complex. It's not what everybody makes it to seem," she said.

"It really brought a light to nursing," said Joshua Decker, a Grant High School 11th grade student. "Nursing has always been something I wanted to do but I never really knew how in-depth you get with a patient - the true interactions and friendships you can make with the patients through nursing."

More: Juneteenth Freedom Walk symbolizes slaves' break from bondage, walk to freedom

More: Veterans can get free assistance with service-related toxic exposure issues

Cloessner is interested in being a nurse anesthetist. She said didn't realize just how much of an impact healthcare workers have on a patient's day. She said that just by talking to them, healthcare workers can change how a patient feels and brighten up their day.

"You get to bring light into the world when you thought you couldn't, or impact someone's life that you didn't know you could impact," she said.

"I like the trauma unit and the ER," said Aubree Martin, a Glenmora High School, 11th grader. "I love the fast pace and everybody working together and knowing their part and what to do whenever an emergency comes in."

"I'm looking at radiology today and I might as well go into it because I love it so much," said Danivas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01lsXk_0gJwJR7Y00

Watching a surgery, preparing a patient for a cardio inversion, which uses shocks to restore heart rhythm and seeing how ER staff treat emergencies such as gunshot wounds were just some of the experiences the students had.

"Seeing patients intubated - many things that you don't get to see on the outside," said Decker.

Hood said some students who have been through the program are now on staff at RRMC.

"I have a nurse who works in labor and delivery," she said. "And she was one of my AHEC children. We had a couple of different ones who came to work here as nurses."

Also, she said one of their radiology managers was also an AHEC student, as was another department manager.

Students earn high school credit, said Hood. Since the program is only three weeks long, they can't miss any days. To apply, they must fill out an application and provide letters of recommendations. The students are interviewed and selected by an AHEC team. To learn more about the program, visit clahec.org

This is the 6th year RRMC has hosted the students.

"We hope to foster their interest in healthcare and keep that interest intact so one day they will continue their education and become healthcare workers," said Hood.

"I really generalized the medical field as - my dad's a pediatrician - and I thought it was pediatricians and people that work with patients and family care and family practice," said Danivas. But she the program taught her there are so many more professions to pursue in healthcare.

"I can do anything in the medical field," she said.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: High school students on the healthcare frontlines, size up careers in the medical field

Comments / 0

Related
KTAL

2 teens shot at Natchitoches Parish community center

CLARENCE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two teens are in the hospital after a shooting at a community center in Clarence late Friday night, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. It happened just before midnight Friday. While deputies were responding to a 911 call reporting shots fired at the...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

City of Alexandria renames site in honor of Johnie M. Varnado

The following has been provided by the City of Alexandria:. The City of Alexandria renamed the former Central Louisiana Business Incubator site in honor of the late Johnie Varnado during a ceremony Thursday morning. The facility, located at 1501-A Wimbledon Boulevard, is now the Johnie M. Varnado Alexandria Business Development Center.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
klax-tv.com

Former Mayor of Pineville Clarence Fields Celebrates His Retirement

Clarence Fields mentored Mayor of Cheneyville Derrick Johnson and taught him how to be a leader. Pineville City Councilman Kevin Dorn feels fields was there for him in his toughest times. Mayor Clarence Fields is humbled and honored to serve his community. The citizens of Pineville showed their love for...
PINEVILLE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
County
Rapides Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Health
Rapides Parish, LA
Health
Rapides Parish, LA
Education
KTBS

2 teenagers shot in Clarence, La

NATCHITOCHES, Parish - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting of 2 teenagers Friday night around midnight in Clarence, Louisiana. Authorities say two 17-year-olds were attending a private party at the Clarence Community Center. While standing outside somebody drove by and fired several rounds. Both were hit and...
KPLC TV

Fort Polk Progress changes name to Louisiana Armed Forces Alliance

LEESVILLE, La. (LAFA) - In a move to include representation of more areas of the state and to accommodate a pending name change for Fort Polk as a result of the William “Mac” Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act for 2021 (NDAA 2021) the board of directors for Fort Polk Progress voted recently to change the nonprofit organization’s name to the Louisiana Armed Forces Alliance.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Settlement made in migrant workers’ crawfish processing suit

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Six migrant workers would share in a total of more than $21,000 in the proposed settlement of a lawsuit filed last year alleging that a Louisiana crawfish processing business underpaid them in violation of minimum wage laws. The proposed settlement was filed this week in...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Health Education#Health Care#Labor And Delivery#Healthcare Workers#Bolton High School 11th#Ct
brproud.com

Louisiana trooper arrested in Atlanta on DWI, placed on administrative leave

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana state trooper has been placed on leave after being arrested on a DWI charge in Atlanta. Louisiana State Police said in a news release that 34-year-old Aubin Young of Lake Charles, who was assigned to patrol in Troop D, was arrested by Atlanta police after 2 a.m. Thursday after an officer saw him driving in the wrong direction.
ATLANTA, LA
cenlanow.com

Tire store fire under investigation in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA – The Alexandria Fire Department is investigating the cause of a four-alarm fire early Saturday morning at Despino Tire on MacArthur Drive. The department received the call at approximately 3:15 a.m, according to Interim Fire Chief Curtis Beauregard. Six pumper trucks, two aerial trucks and two med cars responded from the city along with units from Rapides Parish Fire District No. 2 and England Airpark.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Leesville man arrested for keeping fiancée chained in bedroom

A Leesville man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly keeping his fiancée chained up inside their bedroom and physically abusing her while accusing her of infidelity. Robert Allen McCrary, 30, was charged with false imprisonment and domestic abuse battery after authorities said the woman escaped the couple’s home and flagged down a passing motorist for help.
LEESVILLE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Jobs
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Victim shoots home invader with a shotgun, suspect arrested

The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a home invasion on Sixth Street that resulted in the suspect being shot in the hand. On June 20 around 9:45 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department were dispatched to the 900 block of Sixth Street in reference to a home invasion. Upon the officer’s arrival, they located Brandon Bernstine, the suspect, (B/M, 33 y.o.a. of Natchitoches) suffering from a gunshot wound to his hand. Brandon Bernstine was transported to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center for further treatment.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed after Vehicle Collides with Log Truck on LA 26

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed after Vehicle Collides with Log Truck on LA 26. Louisiana – Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash west of the intersection of LA Hwy 26 and LA Hwy 377 in Allen Parish on June 24, 2022, shortly after 5:30 a.m. Andrew E. Spears, 25, of Mittie, Louisiana was killed in the crash. According to preliminary findings, the driver of a 2001 Mack (18-wheeler) log truck was traveling west on LA 26. Spears, who was also driving west in a 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser, collided with the back of the log truck for unknown reasons.
MITTIE, LA
The Town Talk

The Town Talk

1K+
Followers
520
Post
178K+
Views
ABOUT

The Town Talk is Central Louisiana's leading source of local news and information.

 http://thetowntalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy