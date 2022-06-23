Storm moves, but can't stop, festival in Gnadenhutten

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GNADENHUTTEN — Hope Johnson never thought that her last year of planning the Fireworks Festival would be like this. After a devastating storm wreaked havoc on the town, especially the beloved Heck's Grove Park where the Festival is held, the annual event was in question. But like the spirit of the residents in the quaint, historic town, it will go on.

"I am really working hard to reorganize the festival to the town square because we have something to celebrate," said Johnson. "No one was hurt or killed! I would like people to please come support the festival. Gnadenhutten folks always look forward to this summer event."

There will be no Kustom Kemp Car show or kiddie rides this year as the festival gets acclimated to the square.

"I will be having a parade but it will start at the Indian Valley High School parking lot," she explained. "It will proceed up through Walnut Street and turn down Tuscarawas Ave., turn right on Lindon and then left on Main. It will end at Zimmerman Road," she said.

There is already a stage set up at the town hall that is used for Food Truck Friday events and can be utilized for the talent show, auction and band performances. The auction this year will be special as Karen Westhafer, of Newcomerstown, has created a quilt made from the past festival's T-Shirts. Bob Hall will again handle the duties of auctioneer while taking bids on the quilt, crocks by Jane Donehue, of Tuscarawas, and new this year, ceramic wall art and bowls created by Tom Radca, from Peoli.

Baby (under 1 year old) and Parade Marshal (age 4-8) canisters, which were decorated by parents/guardians for the first time, are on display at the First National Bank and Commercial Savings Bank respectively. The boy and girl with the most money in their canisters will win, with proceeds going to the Festival Committee. The Commercial Savings Bank has donated bicycles to the winners of the Jr. Parade Marshal contest. Baby and Jr. Parade Marshal winners will participate in the parade along with Grand Parade Marshal Jeff Crites, who serves as Village Administrator.

"He does so much for the village," Johnson said.

The schedule of events is as follows:

June 29 — 7 p.m., Festival Queen, Grades 9-12, Jr. Miss Firecracker, grades 3-5 and Little Miss Firecracker, K-2 Contests at the Indian Valley High School Auditorium; Hosted by Former Fireworks Festival Queen Sami Krocker.

July 1 — 3 p.m., Midway Opens, Pet Parade Sponsored by Red Rock Rebels 4-H; 6 p.m., Talent Show Registration begins, Packet pickup and registration for Tomahawk Trot Race, Baby and Jr. Parade Marshal Contest winners announced; 6:30 p.m., Talent Show, sponsored by Amici's Pizza, with a $100 first prize, $75 second place, $50 third place and $25 for fourth place; 7 p.m., 13th Annual Tomahawk Trot 5k Run/Walk begins and ends at the Masonic Temple; 7-10 p.m., BINGO sponsored by the Lady Rebels Travel Team 6 Navy, on the square; 8-11 p.m., Whiskey Bound, from Akron, who will also DJ for the Talent Show. Sponsors are Tony Mart and John Hursey Memorial.

July 2 — 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Cruise in, on Walnut Street, from Village Gift Shoppe to the Library; 11 a.m., Gnadenhutten Lions Club Chicken BBQ; on the Commercial Savings Bank Porch; 2 p.m., Festival Parade steps off from the high school; 3 p.m., Midway Opens; 6-10 p.m., Sounds from the Cellar, sponsored by Brotherhood AVAC; 6-10 p.m., BINGO, 8 p.m., Auction; 10 p.m., Country Fantasy in the Sky Fireworks Display. They will again be shown over Stocker's Field and Johnson plans to have VIP seating.

July 3 — 10:30 a.m., Town Hall Community Church Service. The schedule is subject to change due to unknown circumstances.

Johnson is making it her mission to have the best festival possible after being at the helm for about 19 years. She and the late Lori Davis, a friend and co-worker, started the event.

"This is my last year and many of my volunteers are also stepping down so we will need a whole new crew." she said. "We've received donations from many new people this year. I think they appreciate the small community and how fun this is."

Her faithful helpers include Cheryl Foote, Alisha Fontana, Marley Beatty, Jason Quillen and many more.

"I really think God is telling me it's time to hand the festival over to younger people and new ideas." she added.

To volunteer this year or to step up to form a new committee next year, contact Johnson at the Village Gift Shoppe, at 740-254-9530.

