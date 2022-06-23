Ga. AG’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit looking to identify individual in trafficking investigation

GEORGIA ( WRBL ) – The Georgia Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit is seeking to identify a person of interest in a current investigation.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has provided a sketch to help in identifying the individual.

According to office, the individual has a tattoo on his chest that matches or look similar to the image picture below.

Officials are reaching out to tattoo parlors and law enforcement entities in both Georgia and Florida to share the sketch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for cash rewards.

Call the tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477)

Text CRIMES (274637)

Submit a tip online by visiting www.STOPCrimeATL.com

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.