ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Tennessee's first Jeremiah's Italian Ice in Murfreesboro: Here's what to know

By Nancy DeGennaro, Murfreesboro Daily News Journal
The Daily News Journal
The Daily News Journal
 4 days ago

I was elated when Tennessee's very first Jeremiah's Italian Ice opened in early June, just in time to maximize the "cool" factor of this sweet treat. We used to have Rita's, but it closed.

Jeremiah's is located at 3242 Memorial Blvd. in Suite A near Dunkin and Two J's Grille.

If you've never had Italian ice but enjoyed an Icee, Jeremiah's will be a similar experience — but way better and, I like to think, healthier.

Similar to sorbet, Jeremiah's frozen Italian ice flavors are made with fresh fruit, fruit puree, water and sugar (or sweetened with Aspartame and Sorbitol for sugar-free options).

Unlike other closely related products, a coworker and I agreed that Jeremiah's ice isn't overpoweringly sweet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zDnAw_0gJwIa9Q00

On the menu

Although there are 40 ice flavors on Jeremiah's list, the Murfreesboro store currently serves 24 of them, including a sugar-free cherry. This flavor list could change, so keep up with offerings on the location's website .

Unsure of what to try? You can get a free sample of each and every one. I highly recommend that.

Of the dozen (or so) ice flavors I've tried, mango remains my top pick. But my companion and I both enjoyed strawberry and black cherry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ztsLy_0gJwIa9Q00

If you're not a fan of the ice, Jeremiah's offers chocolate and vanilla soft-serve ice cream.

But best of all, you can get the ice cream and Italian ice layered for the brand's gelati. This combo is one of my favorite sweet treats in town. I crave it. I don't do math, but I imagine the number of flavor combos you can create are enough to keep your palate busy.

I enjoyed the orange and vanilla, like a Creamsicle. Scoop Froggy Frog, the mint chocolate, is best enjoyed with chocolate soft serve and mini chocolate chips.

If you're unsure of what tastes best together, Jeremiah's offers ideas. Add-ons include rainbow or chocolate sprinkles, the mini chips, Oreo crumbles and Biscoff Cookie Butter crumbles. There are cones, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33sIOz_0gJwIa9Q00

Sizes range from 10 ounces for a small up to 19 ounces for a large. Base price for an Italian ice starts at $3.29. A medium Gelati starts at $4.29. Each size difference as well as mix-ins add around $1 for each. Half-gallons of ice are around $10. The total cost for four items, plus a tip, was about $20 — about the same price it takes to feed my teenagers at our local fast-food haunts.

You can order outside at the walk-up window and enjoy your treats on the patio at one of the umbrella-covered picnic tables. There are plenty of tables inside, too.

Eventually online ordering, delivery and catering will be offered.

Right now the franchise is in a soft opening period, with a grand opening scheduled for the end of July. So be patient while they get operations on an even keel. Everyone is still learning.

However, you can take advantage of Jeremiah's J-List rewards. Download the Jeremiah's Ice app and to start earning points. You'll garner a free small menu item just for signing up. With every $1 you spend, you'll earn points towards another reward. With every 50 points earned, you'll get a free medium menu item.

Hours are noon to 11 p.m. daily. For more details, call 615-900-3959, or check out the website for Jeremiah's Italian Ice in Murfreesboro or the Facebook page .

The back story

Jeremiah's Italian Ice was started in 1988 in Philadelphia by high schooler Jeremy Litwack, who grew the business into a thriving pushcart and ice cream truck enterprise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ONTix_0gJwIa9Q00

In the summer of 1996, Litwack opened the first Jeremiah's Italian Ice location in Winter Park, Florida. There are now over 70 Jeremiah's Ice locations spread across Arizona, Texas, Louisiana, Florida and now, Tennessee.

Reach reporter Nancy DeGennaro at degennaro@dnj.com. Keep up with restaurant news by joining Good Eats in the 'Boro (and beyond) on Facebook and follow Murfreesboro Eats on TikTok .

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: Tennessee's first Jeremiah's Italian Ice in Murfreesboro: Here's what to know

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ucbjournal.com

Cookeville Krystal reopens after remodel

COOKEVILLE – Friday, the Cookeville Krystal reopened after a months-long closure to completely remodel the restaurant. “Everything in here is new. We basically took it down to the steel studs and started over,” said John Jones, a partner in the Hale Group, owner of Cookeville Krystal. “We redid the roof, the HVAC, all new equipment. We redid the parking lot. Everything is new. There are new high-tech grills with 30% more through-put capacity. We can cook an extra 30% more burgers in the same timeframe. It’ll make us more efficient.”
COOKEVILLE, TN
WSMV

Vanderbilt professor killed in helicopter crash in West Virginia

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A professor of engineering at the Vanderbilt University was among six passengers that died in a helicopter crash in the West Virginia mountains, earlier this week. According to WSAZ in Huntington, WV, a Vietnam era Bell UH-1B Huey chopper took off from Logan County Airport carrying...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSMV

New Mapco in Columbia gave away free gas on Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Mapco celebrated the opening of its new station in Columbia by giving away gas to local residents on Sunday morning. The station on Carmack Blvd. gave up to $40 of free gas of any grade – including diesel – to the first 500 vehicles.
COLUMBIA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
City
Philadelphia, TN
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Murfreesboro, TN
Lifestyle
State
Texas State
Murfreesboro, TN
Food & Drinks
State
Arizona State
State
Louisiana State
Tennessee State
Tennessee Restaurants
Murfreesboro, TN
Restaurants
City
Murfreesboro, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
WSMV

Nashville Pride Festival held at Bicentennial Mall

The green flag drops for the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. Customers lined up to receive free gas from Mapco, which recently opened in Columbia. Four apartment units were damaged by fire Sunday morning at the Arbors of Brentwood complex. Protests continue over Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v....
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Apartments damaged by fire at Arbors of Brentwood

The green flag drops for the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. Customers lined up to receive free gas from Mapco, which recently opened in Columbia. Nashville Pride Festival held at Bicentennial Mall. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Hundreds of people gathered at Bicentennial Mall on Saturday to celebrate the culmination...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

New Middle Tennessee MAPCO give free gas to first 500 customers

COLUMBIA, Tenn. -- Motorists are treated to free gas in Columbia this morning. The first 500 vehicles to arrive Sunday at the new MAPCO, 2301 Carmack Boulevard, received $40 worth of free gas, a free slice of Pizza Hut pizza and some excellent service. Cars were lined up at 8 a.m.
COLUMBIA, TN
Mighty 990

Baby Denied Heart Transplant by Vanderbilt: Parents

There’s a life or death situation happening at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in Nashville. The parents of a seven-month-old baby say their son has been denied a life-saving heart transplant. Vanderbilt did not respond to KWAM’s inquiries into the matter. Baby August was turned away because he has...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremiah
williamsonhomepage.com

Five more free family things to do in Middle Tennessee

It’s just nearing the first month of summer break, and we know it is a challenge to keep the kids busy. And even more so, it can be tough to do it without totally breaking the bank. As part of a summer series, here are a few more free...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Unclaimed luggage gets second chance at life in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Losing your luggage is frustrating for travelers at the airport but when they give up on finding their baggage, where does it go? Well, on Wednesday, it all came to Nashville. Lost luggage helped put Scottsboro, Alabama, on the map. Wednesday, that little town 138 miles...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Italian Ice#Chocolate Chips#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Two J S Grille
Nashville Parent

BOGO Kroger Safari Fridays Return at Nashville Zoo

As part of the annual Kroger Safari Fridays summer promotion, Kroger Plus Card holders can now take advantage of a special “buy one, get one” free Zoo ticket deal on Fridays during July and August. Kroger Plus Card holders can present their card at Nashville Zoo’s ticket booth...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man commits fraud at Kroger self-checkout kiosk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after developing a “cash-back scheme” at self-checkout kiosks in Krogers in Davidson County. According to an arrest affidavit, in May 2021, 24-year-old Austin Chase Hooper was seen entering Kroger stores, purchasing a small item at a self-checkout, and using a card to select cash back.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WKRN

Wilson County Schools changing vaping policy

A Middle Tennessee school district is changing the way it handles vaping incidents. Suspect wanted for deadly hit-and-run crash in West …. Red Cross assisting residents displaced by apartment …. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for June 26, 2022. Self-defense claim under investigation in Harding …. Investigation underway after deadly...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
homesenator.com

10 Things To Consider Before Purchasing A Condo In Nashville

Buying any sort of real estate property is a difficult job. For many people, it’s the biggest investment of their life. Depending on the requirement buyers are interested in the variety of housing. For a growing number of Americans, especially in Nashville, condos are becoming more and more famous among people of all ranges.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Daily News Journal

The Daily News Journal

1K+
Followers
654
Post
156K+
Views
ABOUT

DNJ.com is the home page of The Daily News Journal in Murfreesboro, with in-depth and updated local news, MTSU and high school sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://dnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy