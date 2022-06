VALDOSTA – The Pilot travel center in Valdosta, GA is ready to welcome travelers with a fully refreshed look and specials on food and drinks. The Pilot travel center in Valdosta, GA is ready to welcome travelers with a fully refreshed look and new amenities. The renovations are part of Pilot Company’s nationwide initiative, called New Horizons, to invest $1 billion in remodeling its stores to upgrade the experience for team members and guests, and prepare for the future of travel.

