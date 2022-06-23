ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Green County, TX

Summer can be a good time for planning, not working, in your garden

By Allison Watkins
GoSanAngelo | Standard-Times
 3 days ago

The heat, lack of rain, and excessive wind are all making it a tough summer for landscapes and gardens. The main task for the season is watering – keep lawns watered weekly, as efficiently as possible. Do an irrigation audit to make sure the system is working properly and not wasting water. It’s also important to water shade trees, even if they are mature and well-established and usually don’t need supplemental irrigation. Replenish mulch in beds to help conserve water and help plants make it through the heat.

The middle of summer is not conducive to a lot of landscaping labor – it’s tough on the gardener and it’s the hardest time of year to establish new plants. But as some of the landscaping work slows down, it’s a good time of year to evaluate the overall design and functionality of the yard and make plans for future planting and improvements. Fall is the best time of year to plant, so make plans now to have the most success.

Here are some basic landscape design principles to keep in mind when assessing an existing landscape for potential changes, or for starting from scratch and landscaping a new construction home. First, be mindful of tree and shrub placement. These foundation plantings are the most permanent part of the landscape and take time to establish, especially trees, so don’t be careless in where they end up. A common mistake is planting large shade trees in the front of the home. A home is a very valuable possession and should be showcased – not covered up. If trees already exist in front, consider raising the canopy so the home stands out. For planting new trees, place them at 45-degree angles off the front corners of the home. This will ‘frame’ the home and create a more inviting appearance.

Choose dwarf shrubs for the front of the home, shrubs that will not grow too large and require frequent pruning and shearing to keep them from covering up windows. Place the smallest shrubs in the center and increase the height towards the sides of the home. Use large shrubs or small trees at the corners to make the home seem wider.  Don’t stagger small shrubs with large ones across the home, but aim for a smooth transition from small in the middle to larger at the sides.

The most aesthetically pleasing shrub and flower beds are deep and have wide, broad curves, rather than small narrow beds that have straight lines and sharp angles. Ideally, the beds should be about as deep as the height of the home if possible, but smaller yards may limit this goal.

Save the date! The Fall Landscaping Symposium hosted by the Concho Valley Master Gardeners is set for Saturday, Sept. 10 and there is an excellent lineup of speakers covering topics such as overcoming landscape design challenges, lawn care, planting trees, pass-along plants, plant propagation and floral design from the home landscape. See details at https://txmg.org/conchovalley/ and register online at https://cvmg.square.site/. For more info contact the Extension Office at 325-659-6522.

Allison Watkins is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agent for horticulture in Tom Green County. Contact her at aewatkins@ag.tamu.edu.

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: Summer can be a good time for planning, not working, in your garden

