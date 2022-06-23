ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reserve, LA

Marian Roussel “Nanny Mac” Entremont

By special.to
L'Observateur
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarian Roussel “Nanny Mac” Entremont passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at the age of 88. She was a native and a resident of Reserve, LA. She was always in her yard, and if she wasn’t there she was...

www.lobservateur.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
L'Observateur

Uncork for a cause: Braveheart fundraiser supports worldwide outreach

NEW ORLEANS — As Braveheart Foundation’s 2022 return to Uganda quickly approaches, the organization is hosting a wine tasting fundraiser to support the upcoming medical trip as well as ongoing, sustainable efforts for lasting change in remote areas of Uganda. Uncork for a Cause will take place from...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Three Killed in Two-Vehicle Lafourche Parish Crash

Lockport – On June 26, 2022, shortly after 5:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 308 about half a mile south of Louisiana Highway 3220 (Bellevue Bridge). The crash claimed the lives of 47-year-old Grant Gremillion of Sulphur, 44-year-old Ramiro Pineda-Perez of Berwick, and 38-year-old Alexander Vigil of Morgan City.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

State Police Announce the Commencement of Cadet Class 102

Baton Rouge – The Louisiana State Police has a rich history dating back to 1922 with the establishment of the Louisiana Highway Commission consisting of 16 motorcycle patrol officers. In 1936, separate divisions of statewide law enforcement were combined to form a modern, well equipped, and well-trained force known today as the Louisiana State Police. LSP will add to that history with the commencement of its 102nd Cadet Academy Class.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Robert, LA
Local
Louisiana Obituaries
City
Reserve, LA
L'Observateur

TPSO seeks help finding subject

(1) count – Aggravated 2nd Degree Battery. (1) count – Domestic abuse battery -child endangerment. Chief Travis asks that anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ballard, please call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa, Inc. anonymous tip line at. 1-800-554-5245, or visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com and click on the P3 Tips....
ROSELAND, LA
L'Observateur

Bicyclist Struck and Killed in Ascension Parish

Prairieville – On June 25, 2022, shortly after 9:00 pm, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist on US 61 south of LA 73, north of Germany Road in Ascension Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 61-year-old Melvin White of Gonzales.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

New Orleans Man Sentenced for Firearms and Drug Distribution Convictions

NEW ORLEANS, LA – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on June 23, 2022, QUENTRELL BERTHOLOTTE, age 29 of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced by the Honorable District Court Judge Barry W. Ashe. BERTHOLOTTE previously pleaded guilty as charged to a four-count indictment. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2) in Counts 1 and 2; possession with intent to distribute fentanyl in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and 841(b)(1)(B) in Count 3; and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 924(c)(1)(A)(i) in Count 4.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Lee
L'Observateur

TPSO seeks help identifying vehicle suspected in a theft

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is asking for the publics assistance in identifying a vehicle suspected in a theft. On June 23, 2022, Detectives began an investigation into the theft of several catalytic converters that were stolen from a residence on Hwy 16 near Hwy 1054 in Amite, La. Detectives...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Orleans Parish Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Gun Charge

NEW ORLEANS – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that ERNEST DUNN, age 32 of New Orleans, Louisiana, pleaded guilty as charged to violating the Federal Gun Control Act. The single count indictment charged DUNN with being a felon in possession of a firearm in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2).
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy