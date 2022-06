DALLAS, TX (CBSDFW.COM) — Pro Football Hall of Famers Cliff Harris and Charles Haley will always be part of a brotherhood as former Cowboys players, but they're also bonded by their personal connection to diabetes.Former Cowboys safety Cliff Harris says, "my dad was a type 1 diabetic and he lost his vision to diabetes." Cliff's late father, Buddy, won a Purple Heart for his bravery as a fighter pilot during World War II. Diabetes prevented him from seeing Cliff play in 3 of his 5 Super Bowl appearances. At his induction speech in 2015, Charles Haley was proudly represented by...

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO