Pennsylvania Bills Aimed To Curb Price Gouging And Price Fixing

Earlier this week, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) announced the expansion of the Addiction Treatment Locator, Assessment, and Standards (ATLAS) Platform. According to the DDAP, ATLAS is a free and confidential platform designed to get users the appropriate level of care they need. ATLAS was designed with accessibility in mind. Available in English and Spanish, it offers a dashboard to allow those in need and their loved ones to search for and compare facilities using criteria such as location, services offered, and insurance accepted so they can find the best treatment for their unique needs. The tool also gathers and displays anonymous feedback from patients on their experiences at facilities to help to inform others’ care decisions. DDAP encourages Pennsylvanians who have been through treatment to visit ATLAS, search for a facility they have visited, and leave a patient review.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO