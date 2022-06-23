‘D Leary Delivers’ ... snow cones. NC State QB, o-linemen spend time with kids at camps

Two Raleigh Parks and Recreation summer camps were treated to a cool surprise this week. As part of the Wolfpack’s ‘D Leary Delivers’ campaign, N.C. State quarterback Devin Leary along with offensive linemen Bryson Speas, Tim McKay and Derrick Eason brought a SnoCone truck to the camps on Wednesday.

They hung out with the campers, took their orders and then created snow cones with whatever flavors they wanted. “It was awesome,” Leary said. “... It was a great time just being able to give back to the kids, you know, put a smile on their face to start their day a little bit.”

