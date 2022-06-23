ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

‘D Leary Delivers’ ... snow cones. NC State QB, o-linemen spend time with kids at camps

By Ethan Hyman
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WG5z2_0gJwHoXn00

Two Raleigh Parks and Recreation summer camps were treated to a cool surprise this week. As part of the Wolfpack’s ‘D Leary Delivers’ campaign, N.C. State quarterback Devin Leary along with offensive linemen Bryson Speas, Tim McKay and Derrick Eason brought a SnoCone truck to the camps on Wednesday.

They hung out with the campers, took their orders and then created snow cones with whatever flavors they wanted. “It was awesome,” Leary said. “... It was a great time just being able to give back to the kids, you know, put a smile on their face to start their day a little bit.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HbTub_0gJwHoXn00
N.C. State offensive lineman Tim McKay laughs with Raleigh Parks and Recreation camper Redmond Graves, 8, while hanging out with him Wednesday, June 22, 2022. As part of the Wolfpack’s ‘D Leary Delivers’ campaign, N.C. State quarterback Devin Leary along with offensive linemen McKay, Bryson Speas and Derrick Eason brought a SnoCone truck to two Raleigh camps, hung out with the campers and then made snow cones for them. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b0yKX_0gJwHoXn00
N.C. State quarterback Devin Leary is surrounded by Raleigh Parks and Recreation summer campers as he says goodbye after serving snow cones to the campers Wednesday, June 22, 2022. As part of the Wolfpack’s ‘D Leary Delivers’ campaign, Leary along with offensive linemen Bryson Speas, Tim McKay and Derrick Eason brought a SnoCone truck to two Raleigh camps, hung out with the campers and then made snow cones for them. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23O3Nc_0gJwHoXn00
As part of the Wolfpack’s ‘D Leary Delivers’ campaign, offensive linemen, from left, Derrick Eason, Tim McKay and Bryson Speas make snow cones for Raleigh Parks and Recreation campers Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Raleigh News & Observer

Four-star recruit picks Seminoles over Blue Devils

Brewster (N.H.) four-star small forward Taylor Bowen and his former teammate, five-star small forward Matas Buzelis, picked up Duke basketball offers back in October. And for months afterward, both 2023 sensations frequently spoke about the Blue Devils' continued interest. But as the 2023 Duke class grew, especially with two five-star...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Sports
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Football
carolinacoastonline.com

N.C. Billfish Series reaches halfway mark with Weldor’s Ark in lead

MOREHEAD CITY — Billfish release bragging rights are still up for grabs this summer as the second annual N.C. Billfish Series hits its halfway point. The Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament was the fourth in the series of eight tournaments stretching from May to August. There is no multi-million-dollar prize waiting at the end of the summer, but winning the Billfish Series – previously known as the N.C. Governor’s Cup – still has its merits.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#Parks And Recreation#Summer Camps#Cones#American Football
WNCT

Karolyn Martin named 2022 Miss North Carolina

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Karolyn Martin was crowned the winner of the 2022 Miss North Carolina competition. The event took place at the High Point Theatre on Saturday, with Martin emerging victorious. With her victory, Martin is now North Carolina’s representative in the Miss America 2023 pageant.
HIGH POINT, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WRAL News

Stranger Things: Visit the spooky real-life 'Mirkwood' in Durham - and other real spots from the show

Durham, N.C. — Did you know many of the spooky locations of major events in Stranger Things are based on real-life places right here in the Triangle?. Ahead of the rest of Season 4 being released on Netflix next weekend, you can visit the eerie crossroads of Kerley and Cornwallis in Durham – a heavily-wooded intersection near Duke Forest, which is the exact spot known as Mirkwood in the show, where Will Byers is first chased by the demogorgon before vanishing into the Upside Down.
DURHAM, NC
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
4K+
Followers
476
Post
659K+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy