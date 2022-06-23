ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Cleveland Guardians keep coming back to beat Minnesota Twins: Locked On Guardians

WBNS 10TV Columbus
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt happened again. The Guardians come from...

www.10tv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Verdugo hits 3-run HR, scorching Red Sox top Guardians 4-2

CLEVELAND  - Alex Verdugo hit a three-run homer, Jarren Duran had four hits and an RBI, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Cleveland Guardians 4-2 Saturday for their sixth straight victory.Verdugo's two-out rocket to right off Shane Bieber (3-4) gave Boston a 3-2 lead in the sixth inning. Duran added an RBI single in the ninth off Enyel De Los Santos.The scorching Red Sox moved a season-high 10 games over .500 and are 18-4 this month. Boston owns the second-best record in baseball since May 10 at 31-12, yet they remain 11 games back of the AL East-leading New...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Rockies vs. Twins prediction, odds and pick – 6/25/2022

On a night where runs were hard to come by yesterday, the Colorado Rockies and the Minnesota Twins go head-t0-head for the second time this season in this inter-league matchup! It is time to take a sneak peek at our MLB odds series, where our Rockies-Twins prediction and pick will be made for all to […] The post MLB Odds: Rockies vs. Twins prediction, odds and pick – 6/25/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Minnesota's Byron Buxton (knee) hitting second on Saturday night

Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton (knee) is starting in Saturday's contest against the Colorado Rockies. Buxton will return to his normal role after Minnesota's star missed time with a knee ailment and Gilberto Celestino was benched. In a matchup versus right-hander Antonio Senzatela, our models project Buxton to score 13.3...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Rockies play the Twins with 1-0 series lead

Colorado Rockies (31-40, fifth in the NL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (39-33, second in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (3-3, 4.42 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Twins: Chris Archer (1-3, 3.44 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 40 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -190, Rockies +163; over/under is 9 runs.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, MN
State
Minnesota State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
theScore

Jefferson 'so excited' for Vikings' move away from run-first offense

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has produced a historic start to his NFL career despite working in an offense that didn't always prioritize the passing game. However, head coach Kevin O'Connell's arrival is expected to spark a move away from the run-centric scheme Minnesota held under Mike Zimmer, and Jefferson can't wait for more opportunities to shine.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Guardians
Yardbarker

Guardians star Jose Ramirez goes viral for his ridiculous shirt

For those keeping score at home, that is two Ramirez faces on the shirt and three Ramirez faces in the picture (counting, of course, his actual face). The ridiculously meta shirt is part of a “#VoteGuards” campaign encouraging fans to vote Guardians players into next month’s MLB All-Star Game.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy