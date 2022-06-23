Cleveland Guardians keep coming back to beat Minnesota Twins: Locked On Guardians

CLEVELAND - Alex Verdugo hit a three-run homer, Jarren Duran had four hits and an RBI, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Cleveland Guardians 4-2 Saturday for their sixth straight victory.Verdugo's two-out rocket to right off Shane Bieber (3-4) gave Boston a 3-2 lead in the sixth inning. Duran added an RBI single in the ninth off Enyel De Los Santos.The scorching Red Sox moved a season-high 10 games over .500 and are 18-4 this month. Boston owns the second-best record in baseball since May 10 at 31-12, yet they remain 11 games back of the AL East-leading New...
On a night where runs were hard to come by yesterday, the Colorado Rockies and the Minnesota Twins go head-t0-head for the second time this season in this inter-league matchup! It is time to take a sneak peek at our MLB odds series, where our Rockies-Twins prediction and pick will be made for all to […]
Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton (knee) is starting in Saturday's contest against the Colorado Rockies. Buxton will return to his normal role after Minnesota's star missed time with a knee ailment and Gilberto Celestino was benched. In a matchup versus right-hander Antonio Senzatela, our models project Buxton to score 13.3...
Colorado Rockies (31-40, fifth in the NL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (39-33, second in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (3-3, 4.42 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Twins: Chris Archer (1-3, 3.44 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 40 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -190, Rockies +163; over/under is 9 runs.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians came to Minnesota and won their seventh consecutive series, pulling ahead of the Twins in the AL Central with five more matchups looming next week. Too early to call it a race? Perhaps, but after three straight one-run games there’s no denying these...
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has produced a historic start to his NFL career despite working in an offense that didn't always prioritize the passing game. However, head coach Kevin O'Connell's arrival is expected to spark a move away from the run-centric scheme Minnesota held under Mike Zimmer, and Jefferson can't wait for more opportunities to shine.
The Minnesota Twins launched four home runs on Wednesday night but a rough night from their bullpen helped the Cleveland Guardians earn an 11-10 victory and put them on top of the American League Central standings. Carlos Correa got the Twins off to a good start in the first inning,...
For those keeping score at home, that is two Ramirez faces on the shirt and three Ramirez faces in the picture (counting, of course, his actual face). The ridiculously meta shirt is part of a “#VoteGuards” campaign encouraging fans to vote Guardians players into next month’s MLB All-Star Game.
