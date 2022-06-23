ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stendal, IN

Erich “Bud” Meyer, Jr., age 79, of Stendal

witzamfm.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErich “Bud” Meyer, Jr., age 79, of Stendal, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper due to a farming accident. Bud was beloved to many and never met a stranger. He was born February 12, 1943, in Stendal, Indiana...

www.witzamfm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
witzamfm.com

Roman J. Hentrup, age 90 of Jasper

Roman J. Hentrup, age 90 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 6:05 pm on Friday, June 24, 2022 at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand, Indiana. Roman was born in Celestine, Indiana on October 7, 1931 to Edward and Theresia (Thewes) Hentrup. He married Alice Englert on August 31, 1954 in St. Anthony Catholic Church.
JASPER, IN
witzamfm.com

John Leo Walker, 75, of Loogootee

John Leo Walker, 75, of Loogootee, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, at his home. He was born July 25, 1946, in Portersville, Indiana to the late George K. and Marie M. (Arvin) Walker. John was an Air Force veteran and served overseas during the Vietnam War. He went on...
LOOGOOTEE, IN
witzamfm.com

Sylvester “Vestie” Nord, 95, of Ferdinand

Sylvester “Vestie” Nord, 95, of Ferdinand, passed away peacefully at Scenic Hills at the Monastery surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, June 23, 2022. Vestie was born April 3, 1927 in Mariah Hill to Simon and Philomena (Seifert) Nord. He graduated from Dale High School and enlisted in the United States Marine Corp in 1950. Vestie served as a Corporal in the Korean War where he was wounded in combat. He was awarded the Purple Heart, Korean Service Medal with one star, and the United Nations Service Medal. Following his recovery from his injuries, he hitchhiked home from San Francisco, CA to marry his sweetheart, Alice Eckert on October 11, 1952. Alice and Vestie have been blessed with nearly 70 years of marriage. Together, they traveled to all 50 states, and several countries, including China and Germany. For many years, Vestie worked for Olinger Construction Company and retired from Nerco as a heavy equipment operator.
FERDINAND, IN
witzamfm.com

Blood Donations Needed

Dubois Co.- The American Red Cross is in need of Blood donations. Blood drives will be held July 5th from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the St. Anthony Community Center as well as on July 7th from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Jasper Fire Department. Both locations have appointments slots available.
JASPER, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jasper, IN
City
Stendal, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Obituaries
City
Dana, IN
City
Knox, IN
State
Indiana State
Jasper, IN
Obituaries
witzamfm.com

Weekly Live Sports Schedule: Week of June 27th

Jasper/Huntingburg - Here is the full sports schedule for air on WITZ 104.7 and WQKZ 98.5 FM for the week of June 27th. -WITZ: Dubois County Bombers host the Franklin Duelers (originally a Road game). Roger Stuckey and Kris Norton on the call. 6:20 p.m. pregame, 6:30 first pitch. -WQKZ:...
JASPER, IN
witzamfm.com

Jasper City Hall, Street Departments closed on July 4th

Jasper- Jasper City Hall, Street Department and all Utilities Administrative offices will be closed on Monday, July 4, 2022, for Independence Day. Jasper Street Department and Resource Recovery Site will also be closed on Saturday, July 2, 2022, for Independence Day. Trash and regular recycling normally collected on Monday, July...
JASPER, IN
witzamfm.com

DUBOIS COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR RESIGNS

Dubois Co.- The Dubois County Chamber of Commerce, Executive Director, Becky Hickman resigns effective July 1, 2022. “Becky has spent the past year and half growing the chamber members by 90+ members, organizing a very successful Inaugural State of the Chamber, coordinating the Garden Gate Wine, Jazz, and Craft Beer Festival, launching Chamber Chat Podcast among many other networking events. She created an ambassador program, 5 Under 40 Celebration coming up in December along with many other initiatives.” said Amy Gehlhausen, Board President, Dubois County Chamber of Commerce. “We wish her all the best with her business. Businesses can contact me in the interim.”
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
witzamfm.com

Jasper Reds Remain Unbeaten at Jerry Blemker Field in Vincennes

Vincennes - The Jasper Reds remained undefeated as they downed the Terre Haute Bears 10-3 Saturday at Jerry Blemker field in Vincennes. The game was tight until the bottom of the sixth. After the first two hitters were retired, Jasper Wildcat Ben Henke singled. Austin Simmers drew a walk before Reece Bauer drove home Henke. Clean up hitter Andrew Wallace delivered the big blow of the game as he hit a two-run homer, making the score 6-1 in favor the the Reds.
VINCENNES, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy