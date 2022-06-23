ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyme Disease Is Even More Common Than Experts Realized, New Research Finds

By Maggie O'Neill
 3 days ago

Up to 14.5% of the global population may have already had Lyme disease, according to a new meta-analysis published in BMJ Global Health. The researchers behind the report analyzed 89 previously published studies to calculate the figure, which sheds a harrowing light on the worldwide toll of the tick-borne...

#Lyme Disease#Disease Burden#Bmj Global Health#Cdc#Americans
