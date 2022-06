This is in response to an article in the May 13, 2022, issue related to the 30 by 30 initiative. Utah is currently experiencing many effects from global warming. Our air quality is at times the worst in the country. Studies show the impact is greatest on children. Pollution is shortening our lives by two to three years. The drought here and in other areas jeopardizes our food supply. Fire season is longer, more devastating and expensive. Limited snowpack not only affects our water supply, but a large part of Utah’s economy and tourist industry. Thousands of species face extinction. There are things we can do to mitigate the damage.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO