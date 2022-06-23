ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPRI 12 News

Police ID Cumberland couple killed in shooting

By Shaun Towne
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y3b2w_0gJwGcPw00

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — Cumberland police continue to investigate after a husband and wife were found dead inside their home Wednesday morning.

The couple was identified Thursday as Courtney Huard, 42, and Eric Huard, 51.

Police said they were called to Birchwood Drive around 6:40 a.m. for a report of two adults suffering from gunshot wounds. The Huards were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their three children, who were home at the time, were not hurt, according to police.

The circumstances surrounding the deaths are unclear at this time, but police said it appeared to be an isolated incident.

Rhode Island State Police and the attorney general’s office are assisting with the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WPRI 12 News

Police investigate reported robbery of delivery driver

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Dartmouth police are investigating an alleged robbery of a delivery driver. According to a release, police were called to Walsh Street around 9:45 p.m. to speak with a delivery driver who said he had been robbed by several men while attempting to make a delivery. The driver told police that he […]
DARTMOUTH, MA
MassLive.com

Married couple found dead in RI; ‘This was not a random act of violence,’ police say

Responding to a report of two adults with gunshot wounds, police in a Rhode Island town earlier this week found a married couple dead in their home, authorities said. Police in Cumberland, Rhode Island identified the couple Thursday as 42-year-old Courtney Huard and 51-year-old Eric Huard. They were married and living together at their home on Birchwood Drive in the town, according to a statement from Cumberland Police Chief Matthew J. Benson.
ABC6.com

Police: Delivery driver robbed by masked men in Dartmouth

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — Dartmouth Police are investigating after a delivery driver said he was robbed by several men Saturday night. Dartmouth police said at 9:45 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to Walsh Street to meet with the delivery driver who reported the robbery. He told police while he was making a delivery, several masked men approached him and demanded he gave them all his money. Out of fear he would be harmed, the driver said he immediately ran away and left his vehicle and belongings behind.
DARTMOUTH, MA
NECN

Person Found Unconscious Outside Bar in Falmouth

A person was found unconscious outside a bar in Falmouth, Massachusetts, early Sunday morning. The Falmouth Fire Department said it responded to the Shipwrecked bar on Grand Avenue around 6:45 a.m. for a medical call. A person had reportedly been found unconscious but alive outside the bar. Falmouth police said...
FALMOUTH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Rhode Island State Police#Violent Crime#Huards#Nexstar Media Inc
NECN

Fatal Crash in Lancaster, Mass. Under Investigation

The Massachusetts State Police is investigating a single-car crash which left a person dead in Lancaster early Saturday. Lancaster police initially received a call just after 6 a.m. Saturday for a crash on Old Common Road, officials said. Upon arrival at the scene, first responders from Lancaster and neighboring Bolton...
LANCASTER, MA
WWLP 22News

Car accident in Brimfield leaves 3 dead, 1 survivor

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Overnight, three teenagers have died in a car accident in Brimfield. According to Massachusetts State Police, the call came in just before 1:00 a.m. Sunday to the area of 40 East Brimfield-Holland Rd. A 2006 Nissan Sentra veered of the road 40 feet into the wood line.
BRIMFIELD, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Police Investigating Saturday Night Stabbing

New Bedford Police are investigating a stabbing that took place Saturday evening. Police spokesperson Lt. Scott Carola said that at just about 7:30 p.m. on June 25, patrol units responded to the area of Ruth Street and East Rodney French Boulevard for a male victim who had sustained a small puncture wound to his abdomen.
liveboston617.org

Disgraced Mass Firefighter/EMT-P Charged by Feds in Fentanyl Caper

Formerly licensed Massachusetts paramedic and Malden Firefighter Candice Mangan, 41, of Medford, has recently been charged with the tampering of liquid fentanyl vials while working at a private ambulance company. The charging document states that during the time period of March 2020 to early October 2020, Mangan was employed as...
MEDFORD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Dogs attack owner, on the loose in Hampden

HAMPDEN, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Hampden Police are warning the public to be on the lookout following a dog attack in the area of Rock-A-Dundee Road. According to the police, two pit bull mixes attacked their owner on Saturday and are on the loose. Hampden Police advise anyone who sees the...
HAMPDEN, MA
KCJJ

Threatening ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend leads to arrest of Massachusetts man

A Massachusetts man was arrested early Saturday after allegedly threatening his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend with a knife. According to the arrest report, a Johnson County deputy was dispatched to the 200 block of Woodfield Drive in Tiffin just after 1 am on reports of a man armed with a knife, threatening his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend. Upon arrival, 55-year-old Richard Moreno of Worcester was arguing with the woman in the garage of the residence.
Register Citizen

Police: Pair in custody for shooting women asleep in Hartford apartment

HARTFORD — Police said Friday they have made an arrest, and are poised to make a second, in a February homicide where two women were shot, one fatally, while asleep in bed. A warrant has been signed for the arrest of Ty-Jeir McCray, 18, of Prospect Street in Vernon, who is in custody on unrelated charges, Hartford police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. McCray faces felony murder, first-degree assault and other charges.
HARTFORD, CT
NECN

Off-Duty Officer Arrested in Providence During Protest

The Providence Department of Public Safety announced a criminal investigation into the conduct of an off-duty police officer at a Roe v. Wade protest Friday. According to the Providence Journal, an off-duty Providence police officer, Jeann Lugo, was accused of punching his female opponent in a state Senate race, Jennifer Rourke, during the rally outside the State House.
fallriverreporter.com

Providence police officer running for office arrested after allegedly assaulting opponent at abortion rally; two others also arrested

According to Rhode Island State Police, on Friday, the Rhode Island State Police and Providence Police Department were present at the State House for a planned demonstration in response to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe V. Wade. “We appreciate the work of our Troopers and the Providence Police...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Police identify married couple found dead inside Cumberland home

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WJAR) — Cumberland police on Thursday identified a married couple as the two individuals found dead inside a home. The Cumberland Police Department said 42-year-old Courtney Huard and 51-year-old Eric Huard were found dead Wednesday inside a home on Birchwood Drive. Police responded to the home around...
WTNH

Drug bust in parking lot of Ulta Beauty in Lisbon

LISBON, Conn. (WTNH) – State Police have arrested a Norwich man after finding him with drugs in the parking lot of Ulta Beauty on River Road in Lisbon on Saturday. Police say they were called to the lot at 4:16 p.m. for a suspicious person. There they found a 42-year-old Norwich man in a vehicle […]
NORWICH, CT
liveboston617.org

Boston Police “Close to Arrests” on South Station Beatdown Caught on Camera

On Friday June 24, at approximately 12:05 hours Boston Police and Boston EMS responded to reports of a person injured after being jumped and beaten in the area of South Station. When they arrived they found an adult male suffering serious injuries consistent with being the victim of a severe beating.
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy