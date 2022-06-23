ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supreme Court strikes down New York’s concealed carry gun law

By Gitanjali Poonia
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a New York state law that requires individuals to get a license to carry a concealed weapon outside their home and have “proper cause” to carry the firearm. Driving the news: Per USA Today, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas wrote the...

Shine My Crown

Maxine Waters Vows to Defy SCOTUS Ruling: 'The Hell With the Supreme Court'; Says 'Black Women Will Be Out in Droves'

Rep. Maxine Waters has vowed to defy and protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. "You ain't seen nothing yet," Waters said. "Women are going to control their bodies no matter how they try and stop us. The hell with the Supreme Court. We will defy them. Women will be in control of their bodies. And if they think Black women are intimidated or afraid, they got another thought coming."
Slate

Joe Manchin Says He Hopes Republicans Will Agree to Pass Legislation Restoring Roe, Might Actually Mean It

The Supreme Court on Friday incinerated Roe v. Wade like an old oil rag, laying the groundwork for states to ban abortion for the first time since the 1970s. So, it seems like a good time to check in with Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, the two Democrats who’ve functionally blocked their party from passing federal legislation protecting the right to choose by opposing changes to the Senate filibuster, and who, in Manchin’s case, also voted outright against a bill that would have codified Roe’s safeguards (and a bit more) in May. Surely they must have something meaningful to say.
Fortune

Justice Brett Kavanaugh hints he will support constitutional right to travel across state lines for abortions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, upending a 50-year precedent. The controversial decision was widely expected after Politico published a leaked draft in May, but the legal risks for employers in a post-Roe world still await definition.
The Atlantic

The Next Fight Over Guns in America

This morning, the Supreme Court struck down a New York State law that limited concealed-firearm permits to those with a demonstrated need to carry arms outside the home. Justice Clarence Thomas, writing for the 6–3 majority in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen, said, “The Second and Fourteenth Amendments protect an individual’s right to carry a handgun for self-defense outside the home.” Bruen thus opens one of the next major battlegrounds over guns in America: not who can buy guns or what guns can be bought but where these firearms can be carried, every day, by the millions and millions of Americans who own them.
HollywoodLife

Whoopi Goldberg Calls SCOTUS Ruling On NY Concealed Carry Law Is A ‘Middle Finger’

Whoopi Goldberg called the Supreme Court decision overturning a New York gun control law a “middle finger” to the Empire State, shortly after the ruling came in on Thursday, June 23. The View co-hosts were discussing a recent Supreme Court decision, which passed 6-3, that struck down a New York law, which required people to show “proper cause” in order to concealed carry a gun outside of their home. The ruling overturned laws in eight states and Washington D.C.
The Atlantic

I Was a Police Officer for 20 Years. I Know What It Means to Put More Guns on the Street.

Police officers have a vested interest in keeping illegal guns off the streets, a difficult-enough task already. Now the United States Supreme Court decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen has found unconstitutional the New York law that strictly limited who could carry a firearm in public in the nation’s largest metropolis. At one blow, this ruling ends a restriction that has for decades helped hold down the number of guns in private hands in New York City. The Court’s decision has made the job of the New York Police Department much harder overnight.
americanmilitarynews.com

DOJ swipes at Supreme Court over gun ruling in partisan statement

After the U.S. Supreme Court issued a decision on Thursday finding New York’s restrictions on obtaining a concealed carry permit unconstitutional, the U.S. Department of Justice responded with a swipe at the court’s assessment. “We respectfully disagree with the Court’s conclusion that the Second Amendment forbids New York’s...
POLITICO

The expanding Second Amendment

‘BIGGER THAN HELLER’ — The Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision today to strike down New York’s century-old gun law was “probably the most significant expansion of gun rights from the Supreme Court in the country’s history,” says Michael Waldman, the author of “The Second Amendment: A Biography,” which was cited in Justice Stephen Breyer’s dissent, and the president of the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU Law.
Border Report

Phones assigned to released migrants can’t make, take calls unless it’s ICE

For years the Department of Homeland Security has released migrants into the United States after strapping bulky ankle monitors on them, but now nearly 200,000 asylum seekers have been loaned special cell phones to track their whereabouts. These are not normal cell phones. The devices cannot receive or make calls other than to organizations that are approved and pre-programmed by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.
International Business Times

Biden Administration Plans Six-figure Compensation For Havana Syndrome Victims

The Biden administration is planning to compensate the victims of Havana Syndrome, the anomalous health incidents affecting U.S. diplomats and intelligence officers worldwide, with payments ranging from $100,000 to $200,000, sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday. The proposed rule, which is expected to be published in the coming...
AOL Corp

'Dark day': Democrats respond to Supreme Court striking down New York gun law

Prominent Democrats called a Supreme Court decision further expanding gun rights a “dark day” for the country that “should deeply trouble us all.”. The Supreme Court released its ruling on New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen on Thursday morning, with all six Republican-appointed justices overturning a New York law that required residents to show “proper cause” in order to carry a concealed handgun. The broad ruling from Justice Clarence Thomas is likely to undercut other gun safety legislation across the country.
interviewmagazine.com

Gagging for Gays Against Guns

The disco ball is back—only this time, it’s being wielded for political means. In the protests organized by New York-based direct-action group Gays Against Guns (GAG), the mirrored orb is brandished in a sea of white-veiled “Human Beings” who represent victims of gun violence. For GAG, it’s an homage to the 49 LGBTQ+ and majority Latinx victims of the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando. The group, formed after the tragedy in response to the country’s gun violence epidemic, uses these political actions to advocate for a broader understanding of “the gun industry’s chain of death” by outing the investors, manufacturers, and politicians who block safer gun laws. This fight against the opacity of the American political machine is echoed by Weekly Senator. Founded by Michael Bullock, a writer, editor, and member of the political action committee Downtown for Democracy, the platform educates voters on senate races and streamlines weekly donations to progressive candidates across the nation. Last week, Bullock called up Brigid McGinn, one of GAG’s key members, to discuss activism, gun shows, and the future of political funding.—ELLA MARTIN-GACHOT.
thecentersquare.com

Poll: Majority of Republicans, Independents fear abuse of 'red flag' laws

(The Center Square) – The majority of Republican and Independent voters think "red flag" gun laws that allow judges to confiscate individuals’ firearms can be abused for political reasons, according to a new poll. Convention of States Action, along with the Trafalgar Group, released polling data Wednesday that...
Vox

The Supreme Court’s new gun ruling means virtually no gun regulation is safe

The Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen is a devastating decision for anyone who cares about reducing gun violence. It massively expands the scope of the Second Amendment, abandons more than a decade of case law governing which gun laws are permitted by the Constitution, and replaces this case law with a new legal framework that, as Justice Stephen Breyer writes in dissent, “imposes a task on the lower courts that judges cannot easily accomplish.”
The Atlantic

The Problem Is Gun Culture, Not SCOTUS

This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. I used to think of myself as a gun-control conservative—I supported both the right...
