Sacramento, CA

Tesla vehicle keeps reigniting at wrecking yard, firefighters use creative tactic

By Heather Holeman/KFOR, Storyful
KFOR
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO, California (Storyful/KFOR) – A Tesla vehicle at a wrecking yard in Sacramento, California kept reigniting, after being involved in a crash and sustaining major damage three weeks earlier.

Video shows firefighters dousing the raging flames. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District and employees at the wrecking yard dug a pit, filled it with water, and placed the vehicle in its own wading pool of sorts, to keep the fire out once and for all.

Courtesy: Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District

“Crews knocked the fire down, but the car kept reigniting and off-gassing in the battery compartment. Working with the onsite wrecking yard personnel, the Tesla was moved on its side to gain access to the battery compartment underneath. Even with direct penetration, the vehicle would still reignite due to the residual heat,” the SMFD said.

No injuries were reported.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

California crews use 4,500 gallons of water to put out Tesla fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Sacramento fire crews used about 4,500 gallons of water to fully extinguish a Tesla that kept re-igniting and then ended up submerging the high-tech car into a makeshift pond to fully quell the blaze. The white Tesla was fully involved with fire when the fire crew arrived...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fire in Alamo burns 3 acres, damages house

ALAMO -- A fire in Alamo Saturday afternoon burned three acres and damaged a residence.Crews from San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District responded with assistance from Con Fire.The house was half-destroyed and the vegetation fire was halted after burning about three acres, according to fire officials.Crews will remain on scene overnight. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
ALAMO, CA
KFOR

