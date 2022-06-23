Tesla vehicle keeps reigniting at wrecking yard, firefighters use creative tactic

SACRAMENTO, California (Storyful/KFOR) – A Tesla vehicle at a wrecking yard in Sacramento, California kept reigniting, after being involved in a crash and sustaining major damage three weeks earlier.

Video shows firefighters dousing the raging flames. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District and employees at the wrecking yard dug a pit, filled it with water, and placed the vehicle in its own wading pool of sorts, to keep the fire out once and for all.

Courtesy: Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District

“Crews knocked the fire down, but the car kept reigniting and off-gassing in the battery compartment. Working with the onsite wrecking yard personnel, the Tesla was moved on its side to gain access to the battery compartment underneath. Even with direct penetration, the vehicle would still reignite due to the residual heat,” the SMFD said.

No injuries were reported.

