ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Request for proposal for Midtown Fort Myers tabled

By katiuska carrillo
gulfshorebusiness.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFort Myers City Council member Fred Burson introduced a request for proposal during...

www.gulfshorebusiness.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gulfshorebusiness.com

The Irving Downtown unveils expanded plan, new rendering

After receiving rezoning approval last week from Fort Myers City Council, The Irving Downtown released a new rendering for an updated plan increasing the number of stories and units of the upcoming rental community in downtown Fort Myers’ historic River District. Rezoning the area from Urban Center to Urban Core allows for expansion to a maximum of 98 units, which will put The Irving at 12 stories. Located on the northeast corner of Bay and Lee streets, between the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center to the south and the Caloosahatchee River to the north, the complex will offer one- and two-bedroom rentals with water and city views and a variety of resident amenities and services, including a swimming pool and fitness center.
FORT MYERS, FL
cityofbonitasprings.org

The City of Bonita Springs Invites the Public to its Annual Star-Spangled Bonita Event

City Council Declares April 29th, 2022, as Arbor Day in Bonita Springs. Quinn/Downs/Dean Neighborhood Voluntary Home Buyout Program (Update) Bonita Beach Road Drainage Pipes Inspection (Vanderbilt Drive Intersection to Windsor Road) Save the Date: Riverside Rally for Clean Water (Saturday, October 16th) September 18th, 2021 is International Coastal Clean-up Day-Volunteer...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Margaritaville Resort developer donating land to Fort Myers Beach

The developer of the Margaritaville Beach Resort on Fort Myers Beach plans to donate a parcel of land to the town of Fort Myers Beach during a 9 a.m. Friday ceremony. Parcel 6, which will be presented to the town by TPI Hospitality, will include new beach access, public street and public parking.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
gulfshorebusiness.com

Chris-Tel Construction to build city of Fort Myers’ next phase of low-income housing

Chris-Tel Construction was selected by the city of Fort Myers Housing Authority to build Phase II of the $15.5 million, 90-unit low-income East Pointe apartment housing expansion. The newest addition of affordable housing in the Dunbar Choice Neighborhood will include three three-story buildings totaling 120,000 square feet. Construction is underway and is slated for completion in the third quarter of 2023.
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

New apartments proposed near I-75 in Bonita Springs

A new commercial and residential development could soon be built at the 21- acre northeast quadrant of Bonita Beach Road and Interstate 75 upon approval of Bonita Springs City Council. The Bonita zoning board approved a plan for more than 200 multifamily residential units, along with a couple of commercial...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Request For Proposal#Downtown Core#Acre#Midtown Fort Myers#Fort Myers City Council
estero-fl.gov

Corkscrew Road Widening Update from Lee County June 25, 2022

The following work activities are scheduled to occur, however unforeseen underground conditions and weather may affect this schedule. Corkscrew motorists should expect slower than usual traffic when approaching communities along Corkscrew Road. Work is occurring in The Preserve’s entrance. and many turn lanes into other communities are closed. During...
LEE COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Valerie’s House forever home for grieving children breaks ground

Angela Melvin paused. She had written the speech just a couple of hours earlier about how she shared in the grief of so many children, having experienced it herself. Valerie Melvin, the namesake of Valerie’s House, a Southwest Florida nonprofit created as a haven and support group for children grieving the death of a parent, died in a car crash when Angela was 10.
FORT MYERS, FL
cityscoop.us

Naples, FL – Benefits of Sealing Pavers | Advice from a Power Washing Company

SYNOPSIS: Under Pressure Cleaning & Sealing Services is a company that understands the unique applications of sealing pavers. Whether you need repair or refinishing, we have the resources to complete your job. Benefits of Sealing Pavers | Advice from a Company. BY: Peter LeBlanc, Under Pressure Cleaning & Sealing Services.
NAPLES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral plants 100 trees on Veterans and Kamal Parkway

In hopes of “Planting it forward,” Future Forestry plants 100 trees along Veterans and Kamal Parkway. Dozens of people gathered with their shovels and gloves ready to plant trees. Russ Ringland is behind this project he is the creator of the non-profit Future Forestry Corporation. “Cape Coral was...
CAPE CORAL, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Unprecedented growth will affect Lehigh Acres

East Lee County is about to get a lot of new residents. With 1400 new homes at the corner of Homestead Rd and Milwaukee Blvd with city water and 1400 septic tanks. Now on Wednesday, Lee County Commissioners voted to approve a development that would bring 10,000 new homes and much more to an environmentally sensitive area known as the DRGR.
LEE COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Apartment developers, Culver’s stake claims in Cape Coral

The Pine Island Road corridor in Cape Coral continues to surge with multi-million-dollar real estate deals, with many of them slated to become apartment complexes. Culver’s, the Wisconsin-based, fast-casual food chain, purchased 4 acres just west of the Pine Island Road and U.S. 41 intersection. The lot is on the south side of Pine Island Road, just west of a RaceTrac gas station and across from the Merchant’s Crossing shopping center.
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Fort Myers Beach property sells for $1.59 million

JJA Marios LLC purchased a 4,550-square-foot building at 17707/711 San Carlos Blvd. on Fort Myers Beach from International Capital Investment Co. III LLC for $1,595,000. Michael J. Frye, CCIM, with Re/Max Realty Group Commercial Division represented the buyer and seller.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Marconews.com

Naples man charged with battery of teen at movie theater also charged with incident at Baker Park

A Naples man facing charges in a June 10 racial confrontation at a movie theater was arrested Saturday on a warrant involving a second similar incident days later. Carl Pukin, 41, was arrested and booked into the Lee County Jail Saturday afternoon on a Collier County warrant and had his first appearance Sunday. He was freed Sunday on $1,500 bond and no court date has been set.
NAPLES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy