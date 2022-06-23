ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Fort Myers City Council moves toward naming street in honor of nonprofit leader

By katiuska carrillo
gulfshorebusiness.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFort Myers City Council approved its city manager and staff to begin the process of...

www.gulfshorebusiness.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gulfshorebusiness.com

The Irving Downtown unveils expanded plan, new rendering

After receiving rezoning approval last week from Fort Myers City Council, The Irving Downtown released a new rendering for an updated plan increasing the number of stories and units of the upcoming rental community in downtown Fort Myers’ historic River District. Rezoning the area from Urban Center to Urban Core allows for expansion to a maximum of 98 units, which will put The Irving at 12 stories. Located on the northeast corner of Bay and Lee streets, between the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center to the south and the Caloosahatchee River to the north, the complex will offer one- and two-bedroom rentals with water and city views and a variety of resident amenities and services, including a swimming pool and fitness center.
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Chris-Tel Construction to build city of Fort Myers’ next phase of low-income housing

Chris-Tel Construction was selected by the city of Fort Myers Housing Authority to build Phase II of the $15.5 million, 90-unit low-income East Pointe apartment housing expansion. The newest addition of affordable housing in the Dunbar Choice Neighborhood will include three three-story buildings totaling 120,000 square feet. Construction is underway and is slated for completion in the third quarter of 2023.
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
gulfshorebusiness.com

Margaritaville Resort developer donating land to Fort Myers Beach

The developer of the Margaritaville Beach Resort on Fort Myers Beach plans to donate a parcel of land to the town of Fort Myers Beach during a 9 a.m. Friday ceremony. Parcel 6, which will be presented to the town by TPI Hospitality, will include new beach access, public street and public parking.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Request for proposal for Midtown Fort Myers tabled

Fort Myers City Council member Fred Burson introduced a request for proposal during Tuesday’s meeting to analyze Midtown, a 240-acre area in Fort Myers that is just south of the historic downtown core. The issue was tabled until August, allotting time for the review of the request for proposal before its presentation to Council again.
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Street Name Sign#Fort Myers City Council
gulfshorebusiness.com

New apartments proposed near I-75 in Bonita Springs

A new commercial and residential development could soon be built at the 21- acre northeast quadrant of Bonita Beach Road and Interstate 75 upon approval of Bonita Springs City Council. The Bonita zoning board approved a plan for more than 200 multifamily residential units, along with a couple of commercial...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Valerie’s House forever home for grieving children breaks ground

Angela Melvin paused. She had written the speech just a couple of hours earlier about how she shared in the grief of so many children, having experienced it herself. Valerie Melvin, the namesake of Valerie’s House, a Southwest Florida nonprofit created as a haven and support group for children grieving the death of a parent, died in a car crash when Angela was 10.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral plants 100 trees on Veterans and Kamal Parkway

In hopes of “Planting it forward,” Future Forestry plants 100 trees along Veterans and Kamal Parkway. Dozens of people gathered with their shovels and gloves ready to plant trees. Russ Ringland is behind this project he is the creator of the non-profit Future Forestry Corporation. “Cape Coral was...
CAPE CORAL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
gulfshorebusiness.com

Fort Myers Beach property sells for $1.59 million

JJA Marios LLC purchased a 4,550-square-foot building at 17707/711 San Carlos Blvd. on Fort Myers Beach from International Capital Investment Co. III LLC for $1,595,000. Michael J. Frye, CCIM, with Re/Max Realty Group Commercial Division represented the buyer and seller.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Marconews.com

Naples man charged with battery of teen at movie theater also charged with incident at Baker Park

A Naples man facing charges in a June 10 racial confrontation at a movie theater was arrested Saturday on a warrant involving a second similar incident days later. Carl Pukin, 41, was arrested and booked into the Lee County Jail Saturday afternoon on a Collier County warrant and had his first appearance Sunday. He was freed Sunday on $1,500 bond and no court date has been set.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Biggest ham radio event in SWFL

Tens of thousands of people from around the world are working to communicate using ham radio. That’s an amateur radio that uses morse code and technology from decades ago. On Sunday, in North Fort Myers Community Park, the Fort Myers amateur radio club participated in a field day. The...
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy