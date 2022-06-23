Fort Myers City Council moves toward naming street in honor of nonprofit leader

After receiving rezoning approval last week from Fort Myers City Council, The Irving Downtown released a new rendering for an updated plan increasing the number of stories and units of the upcoming rental community in downtown Fort Myers’ historic River District. Rezoning the area from Urban Center to Urban Core allows for expansion to a maximum of 98 units, which will put The Irving at 12 stories. Located on the northeast corner of Bay and Lee streets, between the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center to the south and the Caloosahatchee River to the north, the complex will offer one- and two-bedroom rentals with water and city views and a variety of resident amenities and services, including a swimming pool and fitness center.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO