Authorities Respond To Quadplex Fire In South OKC

Authorities with the Oklahoma City fire and police departments responded to a house fire on the northern part of the city Sunday evening. The house was at the corner of NW 98th and N. Western Avenue. Fire authorities told News 9 that the woman living in the home by herself...
The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a house fire Sunday evening on the city's northwest side. The fire was located near Northwest 98th Street and North Western Avenue. Authorities said the woman living in the home by herself is OK, but an outbuilding on the property is a total...
Crews are on the scene of a car crash Friday afternoon in southeast Oklahoma City. The crash happened near South Peebly Road and South 134th Street. The Oklahoma City Fire Department reported that four people are being transported to a hospital with one person in critical condition and three others injured.
Oklahoma City Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Southwest OKC. Officers said they were called to a local hospital around 3 a.m. Sunday morning after a ma showed up with gunshot wounds. "Officers were able to find a s shooting scene inside an apartment at Pickwick Place at I-240...
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a man died in Earlboro, Oklahoma, after driving off the road and over a creek bed. Troopers said Kevin Kincade was driving west on Highway 9 near Chambers Road when he drove off the right side of the road. They said he hit a...
Funeral services will be held Monday for a volunteer firefighter who died in a crash last weekend. Troopers said Cloud Chief firefighter Ryan Sperle missed a curve and his vehicle rolled several times near Fort Cobb. Services will be at 10 a.m. at the Cordell Public Schools auditorium. Area Fire...
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KOKH) — A Seminole man died in a crash early Saturday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on State Highway 9 just east of Chambers Road shortly before 3 a.m. Deputies said Kevin Kincade was driving westbound on State Highway 9 when his car left...
Del City, Okla. (KOKH) — Residents in Del City say thieves are siphoning gas out of their cars amid the record high gas prices. Toni Tillman says her husband filled up their car with gas and went to bed. They say when they woke up, the tank was empty.
A man is charged with arson after he was accused of trying to set the Oklahoma City FBI building on fire. Michael Kozak, 50, was spotted pulling his Chevy Tahoe into the visitor's parking lot. He grabbed a gas can from the back and began pouring it onto the front sign.
Edmond police confirmed that the bomb squad was investigating a suspicious item in a pond near Danforth Rd and Santa Fe Ave. in Edmond. They say the item has been removed and the scene is clear. No word on what the item was.
A typo in the original article has been corrected. OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police are searching for a dangerous armed robbery suspect who walked into a dispensary, shot at a worker, & held a customer at gunpoint. This happened June 15th at Northeast 63rd street and Kelley. The suspect came in and […]
Administrators for the Oklahoma County Detention Center are saying that a detainee died by suicide overnight.
The post Okla County Jail detainee dies overnight — officials say by suicide appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 12:03 a.m. Osage County requested an officer to assist a deputy with a report of a 12-year-old screaming at the Double N. Motel. At 6:44 a.m. police received a report of vandalism to the South Ave. underpass. BNSF was notified.
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The father of the 3-year-old girl who was found dead in a trash can is speaking out about his daughter. The father, Kyle Nolan, was released from jail Tuesday. He said he came home and found his baby girl’s body. His biggest regret, he said, was not being able to protect his daughter.
Comments / 0