ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe Gazette

Four charged in Chillicothe after drug search

By Megan Becker, Chillicothe Gazette
Chillicothe Gazette
Chillicothe Gazette
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CrJCh_0gJwFbZQ00

CHILLICOTHE— Felony drug charges are pending lab results for four people after the Chillicothe Police SWAT Team and the Chillicothe Police served a drug search warrant on Wednesday.

On July 22, law enforcement found approximately 24 grams of crack cocaine, 38 grams of fentanyl, a large amount of drug paraphernalia and money, according to the Chillicothe Police Department.

Two Chillicothe residents, Rhonda Coy, 53, and Louie Fletcher, 59, were both charged with permitting drug abuse/drug paraphernalia. Mataeo Corson, 25, of Columbus was charged with warrant/possession of drug paraphernalia and Chuckeem Nebbergall, 25, of Whitehall was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

If you or someone you know is suffering from addiction, contact the Chillicothe Police Department Social Worker, Joanna Denny, at (740) 656-1084 or jdenny@isbh.org.

For drug activity, wanted persons, or any illegal activity tips contact the CPD at 740-773-1191 or email drugtip@chillicotheoh.gov.

Megan Becker is a reporter for the Chillicothe Gazette. Call her at 740-349-1106, email her at mbecker@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @BeckerReporting

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Four charged in Chillicothe after drug search

Comments / 2

Related
sciotopost.com

Circleville – Man Arrested After Vandalizing Police Department

Circleville – A man is in jail and charged with vandalism, Disorderly conduct, inducing panic, and parole violations after attacking the police department. Accoridng to the Circleville Police department a man came into the Circleville police department lobby on 6/23/22 around 1:32 am located at 151 Franklin Street. He approached the dispatcher who attempted to help him in the lobby. In the report, the dispatcher noticed he was under the influence and called for a unit to come to the scene. During the conversation with dispatch, the man became irate and threw a cup of liquid at the dispatcher’s window then proceeded to leave while tossing stuff around. While attempting to leave the man kicked one of the outside doors and shattered it.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Columbus officer shot in leg in Hilltop area

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus police officer was taken to a hospital after being shot in the leg while trying to shoot a dog, according to a message from the department. Police said in an emergency notification that the officer was shot in the 300 block of South...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drug Abuse#Drug Paraphernalia#Gannett#Law Enforcement#Chillicothe#Whitehall#Cpd#The Chillicothe Gazette
10TV

Man arrested after 2 injured in overnight Short North shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police arrested a man who reportedly shot two people in front of Union Café in the Short North Arts District early Sunday morning. Robert Rogers Jr., 24, is charged with felonious assault and tampering with evidence in connection to the shooting that happened around 4 a.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Search warrant by Chillicothe Police uncovers 62 grams of drugs

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Yesterday, Chillicothe Police SWAT Team with assistance from the Chillicothe Police. Detective Division served a drug search warrant at a residence on Jefferson Ave. Approximately 24 grams (.85. ounces) of crack cocaine, approximately 38 grams (1.3 ounces) of Fentanyl, a large amount of drug. paraphernalia, and...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Toddler found playing in the middle of a busy Chillicothe roadway

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — According to the Chillicothe Police Department, a three-year-old child was found wandering the streets on Thursday. Officers responded to the area of East Main Street after receiving a call from a motorist who said they found a small child walking in the middle of traffic on the busy roadway.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Update: Drug Bust at Rodeway Inn, Circleville Arrests Two, Fentanyl Seized

Circleville – Two women were arrested and charged with serious drug charges on Wednesday. Circleville Police department reported on the scene that they performed a search warrant on room 312 in the Rodeway inn located at 23897 US-23 in Circleville. The search was performed according to the police due to several overdoses in the city over the last 24 hours including a 16-year-old boy, investigation led them to this hotel room.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
Fox 19

1 dead, 1 charged with murder in Adams County

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 54-year-old man is dead and another is under arrest in a homicide investigation overnight, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. David Reedy was found suffering from a gunshot wound at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Ohio 136 in the community of Cherry Fork in Winchester, according to Sgt. Randy Walters.
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
iheart.com

Investigation Continues on Uber Driver Shot in Foot in Fayette County

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office is investigating a non-fatal shooting that took place this past Sunday morning at a home on Brock Road, in northeast Fayette County. The Sheriff's Office learned of the shooting via a call for staff at Mount Carmel West in Grove City, where the 28-year-old male shooting victim had gone for treatment for a gunshot wound to his foot.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

No charges against Fairfield officer who shot armed man in road

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Butler County grand jury has declined to indict a Fairfield police officer who shot an armed man earlier this month. The shooting happened on June 5 on Port Union Road. The Fairfield Township Police Department released an account that evening. Officers were dispatched to investigate...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Cause of Pomeroy fire under investigation

POMEROY, OH (WOWK) – Officials are investigating the cause of a house fire in Pomeroy yesterday afternoon, according to the Pomeroy Fire Department. The PFD says multiple departments responded to the fire that broke out at a home on Wetzgall Street just before 4 p.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022. Officials say heavy smoke was coming […]
POMEROY, OH
Chillicothe Gazette

Chillicothe Gazette

1K+
Followers
671
Post
93K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chillicothe Gazette is the number one source for Chillicothe, Ross County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://chillicothegazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy