Kent Oram announces retirement from Idaho Central Credit Union

CHUBBUCK — Idaho Central Credit Union’s longtime CEO and president Kent Oram has announced he’s retiring at the end of December after nearly 40 years with the company.

Oram, who has led ICCU since 2007, will be replaced by Brenda Worrell, executive vice president and chief operating officer, whom the company’s Board of Directors unanimously selected as Oram’s successor.

Oram joined ICCU in 1984 and during his tenure as CEO, ICCU grew from $613 million to $8.7 billion in assets; $520 million to $7.4 billion in loans; $536 million to $7.7 billion in deposits; 67,797 members to 516,538 members; 249 team members to 1,700 team members; and from 18 branch locations to 46, according to an ICCU press release on Oram’s retirement.

In 2013, Oram was selected as the Credit Union Executive Society’s Outstanding Chief Executive and was inducted into the CUES Hall of Fame in 2014. He has been recognized as an Idaho Business Leader of the Year, Idaho Business Review CEO of Influence, and Idaho Business Review ICON. Oram recently served as Chair of the Northwest Credit Union Association. He currently serves on the Board of Trustees for Portneuf Medical Center, as well as the Board of Directors for the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce.

“It has been the professional honor of my life to lead Idaho Central Credit Union’s Green Team,” Oram said in a statement. “Our mission is to help our members achieve financial success and we fulfill that mission many times daily. I could not have been an effective CEO without the support of my family, particularly my lovely wife of 43 years, Dawnette.”

Oram said he’s looking forward to beginning this next chapter of his life as “a full-time husband, father to my three daughters Holly (Tony), Jodi, and Noelle (Clark), and Papa to our 13 grandkids.”

Troy Neu, chairperson of the Idaho Central Credit Union Board, said ICCU is “fortunate that Kent chose to make ICCU his professional home.”

“We have the utmost respect and admiration for how he has led Idaho Central Credit Union for the past 15 years. We thank him for his many contributions and wish him well,” Neu said, adding that Worell is the “right person” to take Oram’s place. “We have observed her talents and abilities for many years and are excited for the future at Idaho Central Credit Union.”

Oram called Worrell “uniquely qualified” to lead Idaho Central Credit Union and said he’s confident Worrell will “flourish and lead ICCU in amazing ways.”

“She has the unanimous support of both the Board of Directors and the leadership team,” he said. “I know she is ready and I’m proud of her.”

Worrell began her career with Idaho Central Credit Union in 1996 and has since held a range of titles, from accounting officer to senior vice president.

An ICCU press release said that Worrell earned a master’s degree with an accounting emphasis from Idaho State University and is an Excellence in Finance award winner.

Worrell currently serves on the Board of CURQL Collective, a collaborative organization that brings investment capital, credit unions and Fintech together to revolutionize and innovate how people engage with their money. She is also instrumental in the Northwest Credit Union Association’s efforts to review and adopt both law and regulation beneficial to credit unions. Brenda is a graduate of the CUES CEO Institute and received the Certified Chief Executive designation.

Worrell will assume her new role on Jan. 1. She said she looks forward to continuing the “tremendous impact ICCU has on its communities, its members, and the Green Team.”