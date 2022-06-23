ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 South Jersey School Boys Lacrosse Player of the Year

By Tom Rimback, Burlington County Times
The Haddonfield boys lacrosse team needed something different.

Finn Morgan was more than willing to make the change. The University of Delaware-bound senior remade his game and reinvented the Bulldogs offense by taking a more active role in the offense. After establishing himself as one of South Jersey’s best finishers, Morgan came into his senior year intent on learning a new role.

In the process Morgan became possibly the most dangerous offensive weapon in the area.

Relocated deep in the offensive end, Morgan focused on quarterbacking the Dawgs offense and unlocking the potential of his talented, but inexperienced offensive teammates.

Mission accomplished.

Morgan dished out 40 assists, an almost four-fold increase of his career high of 11 assists. Morgan did all this while scoring 49 goals, one shy of his total the season before. In all, Morgan finished his three varsity seasons with 135 goals and 61 assists.

All that offense propelled the Haddons to a 14-4 record, the South Group 1 title and a berth in the programs’ first state championship game, where it lost to eventual Tournament of Champions winner Mountain Lakes.

Without Morgan’s transition to an unfamiliar position, Haddonfield’s season very well could have gone an entirely different way. And that’s why Morgan was asked to alter his mindset.

“We rely heavily on our seniors to coach up our younger players,” coach Damon Legato said. “Finn is a great example of that. He started as a freshman, so he had definitely been through it. He played with some talented guys along the way. This year, it all came together. As you could see on the field, he directs traffic and he's a leader out there. He was integral to our success this year.”

For embracing change and tranforming himself and his team, Morgan has been named the 2022 Courier Post High School Boys Lacrosse Player of the Year

