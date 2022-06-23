Thurston coroner identifies 2 men who died in separate motorcycle crashes Wednesday

Two men who died in separate motorcycle crashes on Wednesday have been identified by the Thurston County Coroner’s Office.

Joshua Bubnick, a 28-year-old Oakville man, died after striking a horse at about 4:40 a.m. on the 10700 block of US 12 near Rochester, Coroner Gary Warnock confirmed.

He struck the standing horse as he headed east on the highway and died at the scene, The Olympian previously reported . The horse also died in the collision.

Following the incident, Washington State Patrol closed both lanes for nearly two hours.

Warnock also confirmed Rickey Lowry, 49, died in a motorcycle crash in Lacey early Wednesday.

Police responded to the 600 block of Carpenter Road Southeast at about 1:50 a.m. after a resident reported hearing a motorcycle followed by a loud “boom” sound, Sgt. Shannon Barnes previously told The Olympian .

The man was reportedly heading south on the roadway when he crashed his motorcycle. Police initially found him unconscious, Barnes said.

Official causes for both deaths had yet to be determined Thursday morning, Warnock said. Both men were scheduled to be examined Thursday, he added.