Plattsmouth, NE

Plattsmouth man killed in collision north of town

By Dan Swanson
News Channel Nebraska
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLATTSMOUTH – Cass County authorities are investigating a fatal traffic accident Wednesday night north of Plattsmouth on Bay Road. Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann...

iheart.com

Three Die In Sunday Night Omaha Traffic Crashes

Omaha Police accident investigators this morning are looking into two, separate fatal collisions. Police say two people died in a crash at 132nd and West Center Road around eleven Sunday night. then around nine p.m., a person dies in a collision at 74th and Dodge Streets;. another person was hospitalized...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

One person killed in crash

One person is killed in a crash in Omaha. Officials said it happened near 74th & Dodge Streets around 9 p.m., Sunday night. A second person was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police have not yet identified anyone involved.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

OPD: One dead, one hurt in Dodge Street crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police told 6 News that vehicle speed and alcohol use were factors in a Sunday night crash on Dodge Street that left one person dead and another seriously injured. Police were working to identify the victim. OPD said the crash happened just before 9 p.m....
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha Police investigate shooting at 12th and Cass Street

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department are investigating a shooting that injured one person at 12th and Cass Street on Monday. OPD said police were sent the location at 1:14 a.m. and found 19-year-old Andrew Burnett with an apparent gunshot wound. Witnesses said the gunfire came from a dark colored extended cab pickup.
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Runaway Pickup Damaged in Accident in Red Oak

(Red Oak) An unoccupied Red Oak City pickup sustained minor damage when it rolled into a fence. Red Oak Police say the accident happened Saturday at 7:00 a.m. on 3rd Street. The pickup moved south and veered west down an alley, entering an empty grass lot and coming to rest against a fence owned by Davis Taylor Insurance. Assistant Police Chief Derrick Walter witnessed the driver 64-year-old Michael Dean Norris of Red Oak, get out of the vehicle to pick up trash at Fountain Square Park. Officer Walter noticed Norris running on foot in a northeasterly direction. Walter then observed the unoccupied truck rolling in the same direction. Norris escaped injury in the accident.
RED OAK, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha house fire damages two homes, kills pet

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A house fire resulted in the death of a cat and significant damage to two homes Sunday afternoon. Omaha Fire crews on the scene told 6 News that firefighters responded to a house fire near 76th and Charles Street around 1 p.m. Sunday. According to the...
OMAHA, NE
kttn.com

Mound city man flown to hospital after being ejected from motorcycle on Route O

The patrol reports a northwest Missouri man was seriously injured when the motorcycle he was riding traveled into the path of a pickup truck northeast of Tarkio. Forty-one-year-old Joseph Rhoades of Mound City was flown by medical helicopter to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. The driver of the pickup, 45-year-old Daniel Beckman of Watson, was not reported hurt.
MOUND CITY, MO
News Channel Nebraska

Damage to Garden Street home and vehicle, results in Beatrice arrest

BEATRICE – Police sent to a Garden Street residence late Sunday night ended up arresting a 28-year-old male for criminal mischief and theft. Beatrice Police responding to the scene found an intoxicated male that witnesses said had been hired to do a renovation project at the home. Police said the suspect had become highly intoxicated and allegedly damaged or destroyed several items inside the home…including a window, a television stand, a glass plate, a towel bar, a screen door and interior door, a refrigerator, two TVs and a closet door.
BEATRICE, NE
KETV.com

Three injured in Saturday evening crash, one in critical condition

OMAHA, Neb. — Three people were injured in a three-vehicle crash Saturday evening in Omaha. The crash happened just before 5 p.m. near 144th and Pacific streets. Police say that two people suffered serious injuries, while the third person involved was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Officials...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

LPD searching for missing man

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say they’re searching for a missing 74-year-old man Monday morning. Police tweeted that they’re searching for 74-year-old Leon Vermillion. LPD says he was last seen Sunday morning near 40th & Yankee Hill, driving his red, 2019, Chevy Silverado pickup. That vehicle has...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One arrested after overnight Omaha chase ends in wreck

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man is behind bars after allegedly driving police across town ending in a multi-car wreck. Police on scene told 6 News an officer spotted a vehicle driving erratically near 61st and Ames going west. Police say the driver sped across town, going down and up...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Person airlifted after rollover crash south of Waverly

WAVERLY, Neb. -- One person is in the hospital after a rollover car accident in Southeast Nebraska. The call came in after 9 p.m. of a car that had rolled into a field, just west of 162nd and Fletcher in Lancaster County. Our partners at 10-11 Now said at least...
WAVERLY, NE
KETV.com

Motorcycle crash on I-80 in Omaha kills one woman

OMAHA, Neb. — A motorcyclist involved in a crash on I-80 West Thursday evening near the I-L-Q exit has died, according to Omaha police. Witnesses told officers that 53-year-old Tabitha Barker was with a group of other riders who were merging onto I-680 North. Officers say Barker missed the...
OMAHA, NE
norfolkneradio.com

20 years after father's murder, sons continue to search for answers

OMAHA -- Before Kevin Morse died, he had just enough time to make a phone call. “I’ve been shot and I need help,” he said on the phone to an employee of the assisted living facility he managed. Before Morse could say where he was, the line went...
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska State Pen. inmate dies at 91

LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate in his 90's died on Saturday in Lincoln at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. 91-year-old Clyde Hicks was serving a 15 to 20-year sentence for first-degree sexual assault on a child out of Hall County. Officials said his sentence began on September 15th, 2016. The cause...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

LPD investigates multiple injury shooting

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Lincoln Police Department is investigating the shooting of two people at the Seacrest Field parking lot. Officials said that a 19-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, both from Lincoln, are in critical condition. Around 2:30 a.m., LPD said they responded to reports of a shooting at 1000...
LINCOLN, NE

