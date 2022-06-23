Plattsmouth man killed in collision north of town

(Red Oak) An unoccupied Red Oak City pickup sustained minor damage when it rolled into a fence. Red Oak Police say the accident happened Saturday at 7:00 a.m. on 3rd Street. The pickup moved south and veered west down an alley, entering an empty grass lot and coming to rest against a fence owned by Davis Taylor Insurance. Assistant Police Chief Derrick Walter witnessed the driver 64-year-old Michael Dean Norris of Red Oak, get out of the vehicle to pick up trash at Fountain Square Park. Officer Walter noticed Norris running on foot in a northeasterly direction. Walter then observed the unoccupied truck rolling in the same direction. Norris escaped injury in the accident.

RED OAK, IA ・ 5 HOURS AGO