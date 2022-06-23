Plattsmouth man killed in collision north of town

BEATRICE – Police sent to a Garden Street residence late Sunday night ended up arresting a 28-year-old male for criminal mischief and theft. Beatrice Police responding to the scene found an intoxicated male that witnesses said had been hired to do a renovation project at the home. Police said the suspect had become highly intoxicated and allegedly damaged or destroyed several items inside the home…including a window, a television stand, a glass plate, a towel bar, a screen door and interior door, a refrigerator, two TVs and a closet door.
