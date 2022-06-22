ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethany, MO

Missouri Home is Extremely Affordable – But Needs Major TLC

By Sam
 4 days ago
Well if you've ever wanted to flip a house I think I may have found the perfect one for sale in Missouri. Located in Bethany, Missouri this unusual purple home...

See Inside a Trippy 1967 Camper Next to Missouri's 12 Mile Creek

Were you around in 1967? I found a camper that was. It's an Airstream that sits next to Missouri's 12 Mile Creek near Fredericktown and you really can stay in it. This groovy, trippy (feel free to insert your favorite 1967 word here) camper is one of the most unique Airbnb's you'll find in Missouri. It's a true throwback hosted by Misty. Here are some pics of what luxury camping was (kinda) like 55 years ago.
MISSOURI STATE
1440 WROK

Taking A Road Trip? Stop by These Missouri & Illinois Landmarks

If you decide to take a road trip this summer, you may want to stop by these famous landmarks that are not too far from the Tri-States?. Being smack dap in the middle of the country does have its benefits, one of those is being able to see some of the best landmarks in Illinois, Missouri, Iowa, and even Kansas. Delish.com put out a list of the best road trip stops and here is what they picked to visit in the midwest.
ILLINOIS STATE
KOLR10 News

Thousands in southwest Missouri without power following storms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Thousands are reporting outages in Southwest Missouri following storms that passed through the area early Sunday. According to the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives, Laclede Electric Cooperative and Southwest Electric Cooperative members are experiencing the most outages right now. As of 8:40 a.m., in Hickory County at least 1,011 customers are reporting outages, […]
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Nearest states for Missourians to get abortions

ST. LOUIS – The United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday. The 1973 decision provided a constitutional right to abortion for nearly half a century. The ruling could lead to abortion bans for roughly half of U.S. states. Missouri became the first state to impose such a ban Friday, as Gov. Mike Parson signed a proclamation to end elective abortions less than an hour after the ruling.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Illinois man disappears on 1968 flight over Missouri

PONTIAC, Ill. – On June 28, 1968, Pontiac City Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Jerrold Potter and his wife, Carrie, boarded a chartered flight from Kankakee, Illinois, to Dallas for a national Lions Club conference. He disappeared mid-flight in the skies over central Missouri. The Potters joined 21 other...
PONTIAC, IL
gladstonedispatch.com

Sunshine yellow found in Missouri plants, birds

For the naturalists with the Missouri Department of Conservation, yellow is warmth on the face. For native plant gardeners, you may think that the end of summer is the “yellow season.” But in June there are coreopsis waving in the wind. “There is also one member of Missouri’s...
MISSOURI STATE
kbia.org

Bush Honeysuckle's Hold on Missouri Backyards

Bush honeysuckle is everywhere. In the park, on the side of the road, and even in your own backyard. It is considered an invasive species- or as John George, Regional Resource Management Supervisor from the Missouri Department of Conservation calls it: The bad list. Katie Quinn: When we're talking about...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Drought conditions expand to cover 29% of the state of Missouri

While year-to-date precipitation in Trenton is nearly one inch below normal, other areas of Missouri are beginning to show some drought-like conditions. The drought monitor map, released on Thursday for conditions as of Tuesday, indicates that 29% of the state is experiencing abnormally dry conditions. That figure is up from just 3.66% of the state experiencing abnormally dry conditions in the report last week. This includes Lafayette and Saline counties plus small portions of the adjacent counties of Carroll, Ray, Johnson, Pettis, Cooper, and Howard.
TRENTON, MO
KMOV

What's next for Missouri healthcare after abortion ban?

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Healthcare providers in Missouri tell News 4 they’re preparing for an increase in patients with reproductive needs after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. With the Supreme Court’s decision, abortion is now illegal in Missouri due to a trigger law that immediately banned...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
theraymorejournal.com

State treasurer encourages Missourians to check Unclaimed Property list

Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is launching an annual effort to return Unclaimed Property to Missourians. Beginning June 20, the names of more than 129,400 individuals, small businesses, and non-profit organizations with Unclaimed Property will be listed in over 100 publications across the state. Missourians can also search and view the lists by county on ShowMeMoney.com.
MISSOURI STATE
Hannibal MO
KHMO AM 1070 has the best news coverage for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

