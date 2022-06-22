Missouri Home is Extremely Affordable – But Needs Major TLC

If you decide to take a road trip this summer, you may want to stop by these famous landmarks that are not too far from the Tri-States?. Being smack dap in the middle of the country does have its benefits, one of those is being able to see some of the best landmarks in Illinois, Missouri, Iowa, and even Kansas. Delish.com put out a list of the best road trip stops and here is what they picked to visit in the midwest.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO