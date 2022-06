Co-owners Ed and Julia Moffatt Bring a Slice of Australian and European Coffee Culture to Orange County. Named after the finest unit of measurement in the metric system, Milligram Coffee & Kitchen is an immaculate, perfectly curated new neighborhood café on 17th St in Costa Mesa. The minute you step inside, you’re greeted by the smell of freshly ground coffee and the soothing hum of the espresso machine. The shop’s clean, white interior, minimalist design and tree lined patio is comforting and sleek all at once, and will make you want to stay awhile. Milligram Coffee Costa Mesa.

