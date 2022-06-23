ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Iowa ATV/UTV Laws Changing July 1st: More Opportunity, Lower Costs

By Scott Van Aartsen
kiwaradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStatewide Iowa — The laws are changing for all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and utility terrain vehicle (UTV) riders in Iowa, and most riders would consider it a positive change. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, effective July 1, users will now be able to ride in any of Iowa’s 99 counties,...

kiwaradio.com

Comments / 20

Frank N Sence
3d ago

I like that there were opportunities for public feedback. Wish we had THAT on all legislation.... Like blindly giving Ukraine more money today after the last several aid packages... Or how our tax dollars are spent... So many possibilities...

Reply
7
JoshuaH86
3d ago

First I think this is interesting, on a positive note: great way to cut gas expense and insurance..but for UTVs is there any concern for young children riding as passengers?

Reply(14)
2
FrancesStevens Connie
3d ago

OMG…..you’ll be sorry! These things sound like a drag strip and no one abide by the rules ever. Worst part is you don’t know who they are because they are not plated!

Reply
2
Comments / 0

