ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco police release photo of alleged subway shooter

actionnewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Police in San Francisco are searching for a man who shot and killed one person and wounded...

www.actionnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
blackchronicle.com

Suspect arrested in deadly San Francisco subway shooting

A suspect has been arrested in this week’s deadly shooting of a person on a San Francisco subway practice, police announced Friday. Javon Green, 26, was arrested Thursday in Pittsburg, a metropolis about 40 miles east of San Francisco, after police released photos of a person they described as an individual of curiosity in the case, stated Officer Kathryn Winters, a spokesperson with the San Francisco Police Department.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police arrest suspect in fatal San Francisco train shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Police say they have arrested a suspect in this week’s fatal shooting of a man on a San Francisco subway commuter train. A San Francisco Police Department spokesperson says the suspect was arrested Thursday in a city about 40 miles east of San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco police ask public for help locating sex-assault suspect

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco police are asking the public to help find the suspect in a June 12 sexual assault in the city's Balboa Park neighborhood.According to police, on June 12 at approximately 6:20 a.m., a male suspect about 5 feet tall wearing a red hoodie followed a 20-year-old woman for several blocks before accosting her in the 1200 block of Cayuga Avenue, grabbing her from behind, covering her mouth and sexually assaulting her.The victim fought off the suspect who then ran, police said. It is believed the suspect may have sustained injuries to his fingers or hands during the struggle.Police said the suspect was last seen heading north on Cayuga Avenue wearing a red-hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and dark shoes with white stripe and white shoelaces.Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Esther Gonzalez with the special victims unit at esther.gonzalez@sfgov.org or (415) 734-3003. The anonymous SFPD Tip Line is (415) 575-4444 or you may text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Activity Near I-880 in Fremont

Fremont Police said just after 9 p.m. Sunday that officers are involved in activity in the area of Interstate 880, Fremont Boulevard and Alvarado. They ask people to avoid the area until at least 11 p.m. This story is developing. Check back for updates.
FREMONT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco Police#Subway#Violent Crime
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco Muni shooting victim ID'd; gunman still at large

SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco Medical Examiner has identified the man killed during a Muni shooting at the Castro station this week as 27-year-old Nesta Bowen. A 70-year-old man was also shot but is expected to survive. Police are still looking for the gunman. The shooting occurred officials said...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Police in search of missing at-risk woman

(BCN) — The Fremont Police Department is searching for a missing 77-year-old woman with Alzheimers, last seen Sunday at around 7:30 a.m. KRON On is streaming news live now Alizra Rodrigues Jorge is a 5-foot-2-inch hispanic woman, who was last seen in the Brookvale area wearing a purple jacket and gray pants. She is considered […]
FREMONT, CA
KGO

PHOTOS: San Francisco Pride Parade and Celebration 2022

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 Bay Area is proud to sponsor the 52nd annual SF Pride Parade, which was back in person after two years. Take a look at photo gallery above for the best images from the day. Check out abc7news.com/pride for stories about the LGBTQIA+ community and their...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police arrest alleged Muni gunman in Pittsburg, victim ID'd

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police arrested a man in Pittsburg for the shooting death of a 27-year-old man on a Muni train earlier this week, the department said on Friday. Officer Kathryn Winters said police arrested Javon Green, 26, in Pittsburg on Thursday about 8 p.m. in connection with the homicide of 27-year-old Nesta Bowen.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Woman walking against red light killed in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The driver of a truck pulling a trailer killed a woman crossing the street against a red light, making her the 34th traffic death of the year in San Jose, police said. She also became the city's 20th pedestrian death of the year. San Jose police...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Napa police are searching for shooting suspect

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) – Napa police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Thursday night at 7:30pm. Officers responded to Riverside Drive and Oak Street following a report of a shooting incident. Officers on scene found a male teenager suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim received treatment at a local hospital. Police are asking assistance […]
NAPA, CA
KRON4 News

4 injured after crash on I-280 in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Four people have suffered minor injuries after a multi-vehicle collision Friday afternoon in San Francisco, fire officials announced on Twitter. Three ambulances have responded to the scene at Southbound I-280 on the Ocean/Geneva off ramp. Residents were asked to avoid the exit where the off ramp is closed until around 5 […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Crash blocks roadway in San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (BCN) — According to police, the roadway in the area of Larkspur and Alto streets in San Rafael is blocked due to a traffic collision Saturday morning. Police advised the public to avoid the intersection due to the collision. KRON On is streaming news live now No information was available as to […]
SAN RAFAEL, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy