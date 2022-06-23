ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Supreme Court Just Made It Legal to Carry a Concealed Weapon Without a License in New York

By Emma Specter
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s been a busy and embattled summer for the Supreme Court, and its justices show no sign of slowing down on issuing landmark decisions, handing down a ruling, on Thursday, that New York applicants for a license to carry...

David
2d ago

Uhh, no they did not. The Permitting Process is absolutely still in place in NY, they just removed the Arbitrary need to Prove a "Need" to Carry.

K Monti
2d ago

The permitting is the problem in NY. You need a permit for everything. Permit for the gun, permit to have the gun in your home, a permit to carry the gun ... I can go on and on....The requirements for the background check which is extreme. Unless you know someone that knows someone the chances of a permit is slim. Let's see what happens now. Up until this point I had a better chance of winning the NY Lotto than getting a gun permit.

FLHP2008
2d ago

Definitely not true. Still have to have a permit. Now you just won't have to prove to the state why you need a permit. If you pass all the current background checks and meet all the training requirements you will be able to get a concealed carry permit.

CBS New York

Murphy asks N.J. lawmakers to look into creating gun-free zones after Supreme Court concealed carry ruling

FORT LEE, N.J. - The impact of Thursday's Supreme Court ruling making it easier to carry a firearm in public in New York is being felt in other states. As CBS2's Nick Caloway reports, in New Jersey, residents who want a permit to carry a handgun in public no longer need to show a "justifiable need" in the application process. State leaders will now try and limit where guns can be carried. Gov. Phil Murphy called the Supreme Court's ruling on firearm carry laws an outrage. "A right to carry a concealed weapon is in actuality a recipe for tragedy," Murphy said. In response, the...
FORT LEE, NJ
Stephen Breyer
WIBX 950

Can You Legally Withhold Rent From Your Landlord In New York State?

Is a tenant legally allowed to not pay their landlord in New York State? If you rent an apartment or house in New York, there may be certain times when you can withhold or reduce your rent payment to your landlord. Thankfully, for renters, New York offers a number of protections against slumlords or landlords who just can't seem to fix problems in a timely manner.
HOUSE RENT
CBS New York

Adams: Gun carry rules still apply after SCOTUS ruling

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams have teams analyzing the Supreme Court ruling that struck down New York's concealed carry law to figure out ways to put limits on guns. For now, the mayor and NYPD commissioner are making it clear that the old rules still apply, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Thursday. "We cannot allow New York to become the wild, Wild West," Adams said.READ MORE: Supreme Court strikes down New York's concealed carry law  Adams and his top aides wasted no time meeting to analyze the Supreme Court decision. But while the mayor said on a scale of one to 10 it was "very close...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News Channel 34

N.Y.’s old conceal carry law overturned

ALBANY, NY – Today, the US Supreme Court ruling that New York’s century law old conceal carry that requires New Yorkers to have proper cause to get a license, violates the U.S. Constitution. NewsChannel 34’sJamie DeLine has the reaction to this decision tonight. In the Supreme Court decision, the highest court in the land now […]
ALBANY, NY
Salon

Supreme Court cites Buffalo mass shooting in decision striking down New York's gun law

In a long-awaited decision, the Supreme Court on Thursday struck down New York state's restrictions against the concealed carry of firearms in public in a 6-3 vote. The majority opinion, written by Clarence Thomas, finds that a New York gun law that lays down a spate of requirements for residents to publicly carry guns with them is in violation of the Constitution's Fourteenth Amendment, which says citizens have a right to equal protection under the laws. The majority ruled that New York's law was unconstitutionally "preventing law-abiding citizens with ordinary self-defense needs from exercising their Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms in public for self-defense." To acquire a license to carry, New Yorkers must have no criminal record, be over the age of 21, have "good moral character," and have "proper cause" for obtaining a gun, according to The Washington Post.
PUBLIC SAFETY
News19 WLTX

Does the Supreme Court ruling on guns affect South Carolinians?

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Does the Supreme Court ruling striking down the New York gun law affect South Carolina?. The US Supreme Court ruled 6-3 to strike down a restrictive gun law in New York that would ultimately allow more people to legally carry guns on the streets. The decision affects approximately a quarter of the US population that live in states that have similar gun legislation. South Carolina is not one of those states.
Vogue Magazine

The Supreme Court Has Officially Overturned Roe v. Wade

Almost 50 years after Roe v. Wade established a constitutional right to abortion, the Supreme Court voted 6-3 on Friday to overturn the landmark decision. While Roe had permitted abortion during the first two trimesters of pregnancy, now almost half of U.S. states are expected to outright ban or severely limit access to abortion, as Texas and Oklahoma already have.
OKLAHOMA STATE
