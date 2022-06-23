New Voter Information Cards Going To All Registered Voters In Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer began mailing new voter information cards to the county’s 900,000+ registered voters today.

The mailing reflects local and statewide redistricting that took place following the 2020 U.S. Census.

Every 10 years, the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners, the Hillsborough County School Board, and the Florida Legislature redraw district boundaries to reflect changes in population.

The elections office then adjusts precinct boundaries to align them with the new districts. The Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners approved the new precinct boundaries during its May 18, 2022 meeting.

“As we went through the reprecincting process, my main objective was to provide voters with as much continuity as possible by minimizing the number of polling place changes,” said Supervisor Latimer. “Many of our Election Day polling places are set up to serve voters in multiple precincts and fewer than 2% of our voters were assigned a different polling place as a result of the precinct updates.”

In addition, the Supervisor of Elections Office has inspected and reviewed all of its 2020 polling places to determine if changes need to be made based on availability, construction, changes in voter population and other factors. Supervisor Latimer had 239 Election Day polling places in 2020 and plans to have 247 in 2022.

All voters, whether they are experiencing a change or not, will receive a new Voter Information Card, which lists their voting districts for U.S. Congress, State Senate, State House, County Commission, School Board and Tampa City Council (for those who live in the city of Tampa).

Voters can also find their party affiliation, Election Day precinct and polling place on the Voter Information Card or by looking themselves up online at VoteHillsborough.gov/voterlookup.

“The Primary Election is coming up fast,” said Supervisor Latimer. “Vote By Mail ballots will start going out in mid-July and Early Voting starts August 8. Now is the time for voters to check their information and make sure everything is correct.”

More information is available at VoteHillsborough.gov .

