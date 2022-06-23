ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire County, WI

Sex offender to be released and live in Eau Claire County

By WEAU 13 News
WEAU-TV 13
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A registered sex offender is being released from state prison on June 28 to live in Eau Claire County. 27-year-old Joshua Weichert will live on the 3100 block of Garner Street in Eau Claire beginning June 28, according to...

www.weau.com

Comments / 0

Related
wiproud.com

Gag order requested in Peters homicide trial

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) – The defense team for the eighth-grader charged in a Chippewa County homicide is requesting a gag order. The juvenile, identified only as C. P.-B., is facing charges of 1st-degree intentional homicide, 1st-degree sexual assault resulting in great bodily harm and 1st-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13 in the death of 10-year-old Iliana “Lily” Peters.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

2 accused of mail theft in Eau Claire County, facing multiple charges

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are accused of mail theft in Eau Claire County. Court records show 50-year-old Erin Gaulke of Eau Claire is facing charges of theft of mail (30 or more pieces of mail) PTAC, as a party to a crime, concealing stolen property (<=$2500), PTAC, as a party to a crime, and misdemeanor theft, PTAC as party to a crime. Repeater of each offense.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
cbs3duluth.com

Court hearing set for September 1 in Lily Peters homicide case

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The next court date in the Lily Peters homicide case is set. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for the afternoon of September 1 in Chippewa County Circuit Court from noon until 4:30 p.m. If more time is needed, the court would schedule additional time at...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
drydenwire.com

Court Sentences Man In Barron County Fatal Road Rage Case

BARRON COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Clayton Lauritsen for the December 28, 2020 fatal road rage incident in Barron, WI that resulted in the death of Lauritz Robertson. On Monday, December 28, 2020, shortly before 5p, Barron County Dispatch received a 911 call about a shooting in the City of Barron.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Eau Claire County, WI
City
Eau Claire, WI
Eau Claire County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Hearing set for Wisconsin teen accused of killing Lily Peters

A Wisconsin teenager accused of killing a 10-year-old girl will find out in September whether he will stand trial. Chippewa County Circuit Judge Benjamin Lane on Friday scheduled a Sept. 1 preliminary hearing for the 14-year-old boy. That's the step in the criminal justice process where a judge determines if enough evidence exists to bind a defendant over for trial. The boy was charged April 27 with homicide and sexual assault in connection with the death of Iliana Peters, who was known as Lily. She was reported missing on April 24 in Chippewa Falls. Searchers found her body in the woods the next morning. According to court documents, the boy told investigators he strangled Lily and sexually assaulted her body.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Missing man in Winona County

WINONA COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – The Winona County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man. According to the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, 65-year-old Thomas Mueller was last seen on Wednesday, June 22 on County Road 18 in the Utica area. Mueller...
WINONA COUNTY, MN
wearegreenbay.com

28-year-old missing since June 14, last seen near Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 28-year-old man from Ettrick, Wisconsin has been reported missing since June 14. According to a release, Derek Stawarz was last seen around 8 a.m. in Lassek Court in Eau Claire. He was wearing jeans, an orange or red t-shirt, and was carrying a sweatshirt. Stawarz wears prescribed sunglasses and has a tattoo between his shoulder blades.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
winonaradio.com

Hudson, Wis. Man Who Cut Off Ankle Monitor Is Found in Winona

(KWNO)- A Hudson, Wis. man who broke his probation and cut off his GPS ankle monitor has been located in Winona, police say. The man was identified as 41-year-old, Kenneth Seizemore. Seizemore was pulled over due to expired registration and incorrect plates on his vehicle. After learning his identity, officers...
HUDSON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Violent Crime
WEAU-TV 13

1 person killed in Chippewa County crash

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Sheldon man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Chippewa County Thursday morning. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash involved a fuel truck and car. It happened just before 4 a.m. June 23 on Highway 178, south of 180th Avenue in the Town of Eagle Point.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
wwisradio.com

Trempealeau County Man Missing Since June 14th

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help in locating a missing man from Ettrick. 28-year-old Derek Stawarz was last seen on June 14th in the Lasset Court Area near Seymour in Eau Claire County. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office reports that Stawarz was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red/orange t-shirt and carrying a sweatshirt. He is 5’11” and weighs 165 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. The car he was driving along with his cell phone, keys, and wallet were all recovered in Eau Claire County. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Stawarz, you can call the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office at 715-538-4351.
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

Body found in Eau Claire ditch investigated as a homicide

CLEAR CREEK Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The death of a man found in a ditch in the town of Clear Creek is now being investigated as a homicide. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office says the victim is a 46-year-old from the Eau Claire area. Someone passing by on...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 hurt after motorcycle crash in Pierce County

SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a motorcycle crash in Pierce County Wednesday evening. According to a media release by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on June 22 around 8:18 p.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motorcycle crash on Highway 128 near 770th Avenue in Spring Valley, Wis. in Spring Lake Township.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSAW

Wausau man identified as suspect in Clark, Chippewa County pursuit

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WSAW) - A 27-year-old Wausau man has been identified as the suspect in a chase that involved multiple modes of travel. Around noon on Monday, a Lake Hallie Police officer received a call about a white Chrysler 300 driving erratically on Hwy 29. The officer learned that the vehicle had been stolen from Clark County. The officer attempted to stop the car, but the vehicle failed to stop and increased its’ speed.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

State Patrol doing aerial enforcement on WIS 172 and I-41, here’s when:

(WFRV) – Drivers may want to watch their speeds and behavior, as two main highways in Brown and Outagamie County will be monitored from the sky. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced that the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit is going to patrol three counties starting June 22. The enforcement is weather depending.
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Police Department Warns Residents About Scam

The Marshfield Police Department is warning Marshfield residents about a scam making the rounds. Several citizens from the city of Marshfield and surrounding areas are receiving texts on their phones from random numbers asking them to follow an attached link where, for a fee, they are being instructed to update their addresses.
MARSHFIELD, WI
River Falls Journal

Single vehicle accident in Ellsworth

At about 9:17 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a single vehicle crash with injury on 810th Street near Highway 10 in Ellsworth. Stacey Radunz, a 42-year-old from Hudson, was operating a 2007 Dodge Caravan southbound on 810th Street when he lost control and entered the west ditch.
ELLSWORTH, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Uniroyal Tire Plant closure, 30 years later

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - 30 years ago Sunday, the Uniroyal Tire Plant officially closed its doors in Eau Claire. Dennis Miller, producer of the film “What was Uniroyal?” said he is determined to make sure this part of the city’s history won’t be forgotten. The...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
CBS 58

West Bend man killed in Sheboygan County motorcycle accident

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 63-year-old West Bend man has died following a motorcycle crash in the Town of Wilson Wednesday, June 22. Officials say the crash happened around 9:22 a.m. on I-43 at Weeden Creek Road. The driver was initially traveling north on I-43 when he changed...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
WisCommunity

Roe protest in Eau Claire

A large diverse crowd of people (we would estimate 500) took part in a rally in Eau Claire yesterday to protest the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Several scheduled speakers took part in the rally, after which many individuals spoke about their own experiences and how their lives will be affected by this court ruling.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
fox9.com

Man seriously injured in Rice Lake house fire

RICE LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 33-year-old man was airlifted to a hospital after he was severely burned during a house fire Wednesday evening, according to authorities. Myles Summer was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition as of Thursday morning, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy