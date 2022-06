Within minutes of the Supreme Court announcing its controversial decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, statements from Lehigh Valley political and civic leaders came pouring in. One of the first statements locally came from Bishop Alfred A. Schlert of the Diocese of Allentown, which administers to Catholics in Lehigh, Northampton and several surrounding counties. The message from Schlert lauded the decision, which ends constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO