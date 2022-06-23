Authorities identify Derby man killed in motorcycle accident Wednesday night

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office has identified a Derby man who died Wednesday night after his motorcycle left the roadway, spokesman Ben Blick said in news release.

Shawn Glass, 35, of Derby, was southbound on Greenwich Road in a 2006 Suzuki motorcycle, Blick said.

Glass drove through the T-intersection at 71st street south, left the roadway and continued south into the woods, according to the news release. Glass was thrown off the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident was reported around 9:56 p.m.

The circumstances of the collision are under investigation, Blick said.